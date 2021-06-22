Cannes Digest: The wins and nominations from day two
The tally has been updated with a dozen more Lion wins and 19 new nominations.
Canadian agencies have a bit more to sing about at Cannes Lions today.
BBDO’s Gold Lion for the “Parkscapes” led off the second day, which included a dozen wins across the Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Strategy, Media and Direct categories.
Also announced today were 19 more nominations across the six shortlists in the Entertainment and Craft categories. While several of those were for campaigns that have already picked up their fair share of shortlist mentions, it was also the first time a handful of others got some shine at this year’s festival.
And our ongoing check in with Canadian jurors continued, with Anthony Chelvanathan, Jordan Doucette, Krista Webster, Caroline Moul and Laura Kim offering insights around what was on their mind while they were in the virtual jury rooms.
Tomorrow’s shortlists are a hefty batch, covering the Film, Mobile, Audio, Business Transformation, Experience & Activation, eCommerce, Sustainable Development and Creative Effectiveness Lions. After those are released, Wednesday’s virtual award ceremony will reveal the winners of the Lions in Entertainment and Craft.
Inside The Jury Room
Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health
Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media
Canadian Lion wins (totals)
Shortlist nominations: 99
Grand Prix: 1
Gold: 4
Silver: 10
Bronze: 10
Young Lions: 2 Bronze
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists
Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Entertainment: 3 Shortlists
Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists
Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists
Film Craft: 1 Shortlist
Glass: 0 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists
Innovation: 0 Shortlists
Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Titanium: 3 Shortlists
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver
Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Union: 2 Silver
FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver
Citizen Relations: 1 Silver
No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze
Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze
Taxi: 1 Bronze
Media Experts: 1 Bronze