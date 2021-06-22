Cannes Digest: The wins and nominations from day two The tally has been updated with a dozen more Lion wins and 19 new nominations.

Canadian agencies have a bit more to sing about at Cannes Lions today.

BBDO’s Gold Lion for the “Parkscapes” led off the second day, which included a dozen wins across the Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Strategy, Media and Direct categories.

Also announced today were 19 more nominations across the six shortlists in the Entertainment and Craft categories. While several of those were for campaigns that have already picked up their fair share of shortlist mentions, it was also the first time a handful of others got some shine at this year’s festival.

And our ongoing check in with Canadian jurors continued, with Anthony Chelvanathan, Jordan Doucette, Krista Webster, Caroline Moul and Laura Kim offering insights around what was on their mind while they were in the virtual jury rooms.

Tomorrow’s shortlists are a hefty batch, covering the Film, Mobile, Audio, Business Transformation, Experience & Activation, eCommerce, Sustainable Development and Creative Effectiveness Lions. After those are released, Wednesday’s virtual award ceremony will reveal the winners of the Lions in Entertainment and Craft.

Inside The Jury Room

Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health

Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlist nominations: 99

Grand Prix: 1

Gold: 4

Silver: 10

Bronze: 10

Young Lions: 2 Bronze

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists

Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Entertainment: 3 Shortlists

Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists

Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists

Film Craft: 1 Shortlist

Glass: 0 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists

Innovation: 0 Shortlists

Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Titanium: 3 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Ogilvy Toronto: 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver

Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Union: 2 Silver

FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver

Citizen Relations: 1 Silver

No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze

Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze

Media Experts: 1 Bronze