A new partner is among Juliet’s senior appointments Kira Montgomery takes a new role as chief connections officer, while Georgia Demmitt joins as director of creative resourcing.

Juliet has named a new partner and created five new director-level positions as the young agency continues to grow.

Leading the new roles is Georgia Demmitt (pictured above, right), who has been hired as director of creative resourcing.

Demmitt will oversee the day-to-day operations of Juliet’s creative department, as well as recruitment. She was most recently at Humanity, but also brings experience from Juniper Park/ TBWA, JWT and Y&R.

Demmitt’s hiring comes after a series of promotions for some of the agency’s earliest hires, all of whom joined the agency in 2018.

Kira Montgomery, who first joined Juliet as head of connections and communications planning, has been made a partner in the agency, along with her new role as chief connections officer. She will continue to be part of the agency’s leadership group that expanded once already this year when it hired Brian Dunbar as president of the agency’s new Los Angeles office.

Also joining the leadership team is Kaiti Snell, who was hired as a senior strategist and has now been promoted to strategy director.

Rounding out the new senior positions at Juliet are Darya Klymenko, who joined as a copywriter and has been promoted to creative director, and Duncan Collis, who has been named head of design after first joining Juliet as a designer.

Earlier this year, Juliet added four new staff to grow its bench strength after picking up new work with the likes of Agnostiq, Forager Whiskey and the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The agency, which first launched in late 2017, has a headcount of over 50 people, with a client list that also includes Jagermeister, Coca-Cola, Zales, Campari, Milestones and Sobeys.