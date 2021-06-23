Cannes Digest: Another Canadian Grand Prix and Gold Lion win
Day three also brought a haul of nominations on this year's final round of shortlists.
The third day of Cannes Lions came in with a roar.
Today’s virtual awards ceremony – covering the Entertainment and Craft categories – netted Ogilvy its second Grand Prix win for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful” campaign, this time in Industry Craft. The frontline worker-focused campaign also took the top prize in Print & Publishing at the beginning of the week.
The Craft category also brought FCB Canada its first Gold Lion of the year, picking up the win for its much-nominated “Project Understood” campaign.
Wednesday also brought the final batch of shortlist releases in a number of major categories, resulting in another 42 nominations for Canadian agencies. This brings the final nomination tally for Canadian shops this year to 141.
On Thursday, the virtual awards show will cover the Mobile, Audio, Business Transformation, Experience & Activation, eCommerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Data and Innovation Lions, at which point we will take another look inside the jury room to get some insights from this year’s Canadian judges. The final awards show on Friday will cover the illustrious Film, Sustainable Development, Titanium and Glass Lions.
Canadian Lion wins (totals)
Shortlist nominations: 141
Grand Prix: 2
Gold: 6
Silver: 10
Bronze: 12
Young Lions: 2 Bronze
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists
Film Craft: 1 Shortlist
Glass: 0 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold
Innovation: 0 Shortlists
Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Titanium: 3 Shortlists
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver
Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Union: 2 Silver
Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver
Citizen Relations: 1 Silver
No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze
Taxi: 1 Bronze
Media Experts: 1 Bronze