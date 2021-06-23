Cannes Digest: Another Canadian Grand Prix and Gold Lion win Day three also brought a haul of nominations on this year's final round of shortlists.

The third day of Cannes Lions came in with a roar.

Today’s virtual awards ceremony – covering the Entertainment and Craft categories – netted Ogilvy its second Grand Prix win for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful” campaign, this time in Industry Craft. The frontline worker-focused campaign also took the top prize in Print & Publishing at the beginning of the week.

The Craft category also brought FCB Canada its first Gold Lion of the year, picking up the win for its much-nominated “Project Understood” campaign.

Wednesday also brought the final batch of shortlist releases in a number of major categories, resulting in another 42 nominations for Canadian agencies. This brings the final nomination tally for Canadian shops this year to 141.

On Thursday, the virtual awards show will cover the Mobile, Audio, Business Transformation, Experience & Activation, eCommerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Data and Innovation Lions, at which point we will take another look inside the jury room to get some insights from this year’s Canadian judges. The final awards show on Friday will cover the illustrious Film, Sustainable Development, Titanium and Glass Lions.

Inside The Jury Room

Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health

Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlist nominations: 141

Grand Prix: 2

Gold: 6

Silver: 10

Bronze: 12

Young Lions: 2 Bronze

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists

Film Craft: 1 Shortlist

Glass: 0 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold

Innovation: 0 Shortlists

Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Titanium: 3 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver

Rethink: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Union: 2 Silver

Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver

Citizen Relations: 1 Silver

No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze

Taxi: 1 Bronze

Media Experts: 1 Bronze