Cannes Digest: One Lion away from a Canadian record With one virtual gala and 19 nominations still on the board, local shops have a solid shot at setting a new high watermark.

Another nine Lions this morning have put a new Cannes record within reach.

Today’s wins bring the total to 43, one Lion short of the record tally set in 2017. The final virtual awards ceremony of the festival on Friday covers the Film, Titanium, Glass and Sustainable Development Goals Lions, where Canadian agencies have a combined 19 nominations.

The total has also already surpassed the 32 Lions won in 2019, when Canadian agencies entered 904 pieces of work, roughly in line with the 907 entries this year. The higher number of entries from Canada also bucked a trend of declining entries across the festival, which reported a dip despite two years’ worth of work being eligible for entry.

Also, in case you haven’t been able to watch sessions with the Lions chairs this week, Karen Howe has provided us with insights from her kitchen table, where she has been taking in this year’s festival and the creative trends that have emerged across categories.

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlist nominations: 141

Grand Prix: 2

Gold: 6

Silver: 14

Bronze: 19

Young Lions: 2 Bronze

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 13 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Creative Data: 8 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists

Film Craft: 1 Shortlist

Glass: 0 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold

Innovation: 0 Shortlists

Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Mobile: 5 Shortlists, 3 Bronze

Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Radio & Audio: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Titanium: 3 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver

Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze

FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

FCB/Six: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Union: 2 Silver

Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver

Citizen Relations: 1 Silver

No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze

Taxi: 2 Bronze

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze

OneMethod: 1 Bronze

Media Experts: 1 Bronze