Cannes Digest: One Lion away from a Canadian record
With one virtual gala and 19 nominations still on the board, local shops have a solid shot at setting a new high watermark.
Another nine Lions this morning have put a new Cannes record within reach.
Today’s wins bring the total to 43, one Lion short of the record tally set in 2017. The final virtual awards ceremony of the festival on Friday covers the Film, Titanium, Glass and Sustainable Development Goals Lions, where Canadian agencies have a combined 19 nominations.
The total has also already surpassed the 32 Lions won in 2019, when Canadian agencies entered 904 pieces of work, roughly in line with the 907 entries this year. The higher number of entries from Canada also bucked a trend of declining entries across the festival, which reported a dip despite two years’ worth of work being eligible for entry.
Also, in case you haven’t been able to watch sessions with the Lions chairs this week, Karen Howe has provided us with insights from her kitchen table, where she has been taking in this year’s festival and the creative trends that have emerged across categories.
Inside The Jury Room
Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health
Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media
Festival Insights
Canadian Lion wins (totals)
Shortlist nominations: 141
Grand Prix: 2
Gold: 6
Silver: 14
Bronze: 19
Young Lions: 2 Bronze
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 13 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Creative Data: 8 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists
Film Craft: 1 Shortlist
Glass: 0 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold
Innovation: 0 Shortlists
Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Mobile: 5 Shortlists, 3 Bronze
Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Radio & Audio: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Titanium: 3 Shortlists
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 2 Silver
Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze
FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
FCB/Six: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Union: 2 Silver
Cossette: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver
Citizen Relations: 1 Silver
No Fixed Address: 2 Bronze
Taxi: 2 Bronze
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze
OneMethod: 1 Bronze
Media Experts: 1 Bronze