Cannes 2021: Cossette leads Canadian agencies in Film Ogilvy, NFA and BHLA also helped bring seven Lions in the category, while FCB picked up a Silver in Sustainable Development Goals.

The final day of the 2021 Cannes Lions netted five Canadian agencies a few more trophies to add to their shelves once they return to the office.

Cossette led Canadian wins in the Film Lions, with a Silver for the “SickKids Moms VS. Hard Days” campaign, using a vlog-style format popular with online parenting communities to show the high and low points a mother goes through while helping her child through treatment. The agency also won a pair of Bronze Lions for “SickKids VS. This Is Why,” which turned the focus of fundraising efforts back to the main reason it needs to build a new hospital: the children it treats.

Ogilvy also added to its haul for Dove’s “Courage Is Beautiful.” The campaign – which also won two Grand Prix for its stark, close-up photography in both Print and Industry Craft – won a Silver and Bronze Lion in Film for the campaign video comprised of many of the same images of frontline healthcare workers.

Broken Heart Love Affair also won its first Lion of the festival (and since it opened its doors last year), picking up a Bronze for Kruger’s “Unapologetically Human” masterbrand campaign.

No Fixed Address rounded out the wins in Film, picking up a Bronze Lion for “Happy Birthday Twitter,” a campaign for the Canadian Centre For Child Protection that featured survivors of sexual assault taking the social network to task for the role it can play in stalking, harassment and abuse due to the shortcomings of its content flagging and removal processes.

While there were no Canadian wins among the seven Titanium Lions awarded this year, FCB Canada managed to pick up a win in another highly competitive category, adding a Silver Lion in Sustainable Development Goals to the awards it has already won this year for “Project Understood” for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

