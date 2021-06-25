Cannes Digest: Wrapping up a record-breaking year
Canadian agencies end the week with 52 Lion wins, a new record.
There will be no in-person celebrations on the beach, but Canadian agencies have a lot to be happy about as the 2021 Cannes Lions come to a close.
This morning’s virtual awards presentation netted three Silver and five Bronze Lions for Canadian agencies in the Film and Sustainable Development Goals categories.
That brings this year’s total Lion wins by Canadian agencies to 52, surpassing the previous record of 44 set in 2017. The final tally, broken down by award level, category and agency, can be found below.
The end of the festival also brings the last edition of our “Inside The Jury Room” series, with Canadian judges giving a peak into the things that were on their mind after evaluating the winning work in the Film, Mobile and Radio & Audio categories.
Also announced at the final virtual gala this morning were the “of the year” winners, based on total wins throughout the week, several of which came from the Canadian outposts of multinational agencies.
WPP was named most creative holding company, helped by wins from Ogilvy Toronto and Taxi. FCB was named network of the year, helped along by wins for “Project Understood,” “Publicly Traded” and “Me Too Act Too.”
Inside The Jury Room
Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health
Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media
Day Five: Film, Mobile, and Radio & Audio
Festival Insights
Canadian Lion wins (totals)
Shortlist nominations: 141
Grand Prix: 2
Gold: 6
Silver: 17
Bronze: 25
Young Lions: 2 Bronze
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 13 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze
Creative Data: 8 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists
Film: 14 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze
Film Craft: 1 Shortlist
Glass: 0 Shortlists
Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold
Innovation: 0 Shortlists
Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Mobile: 5 Shortlists, 3 Bronze
Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Pharma: 0 Shortlists
PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver
Radio & Audio: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Sustainable Development Goals: 2 Shortlists, 1 Silver
Titanium: 3 Shortlists
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze
Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze
FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze
BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Cossette: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Union: 2 Silver
Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver
Citizen Relations: 1 Silver
No Fixed Address: 3 Bronze
Taxi: 2 Bronze
Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze
Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Bronze
Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze
OneMethod: 1 Bronze
Media Experts: 1 Bronze