Cannes Digest: Wrapping up a record-breaking year Canadian agencies end the week with 52 Lion wins, a new record.

There will be no in-person celebrations on the beach, but Canadian agencies have a lot to be happy about as the 2021 Cannes Lions come to a close.

This morning’s virtual awards presentation netted three Silver and five Bronze Lions for Canadian agencies in the Film and Sustainable Development Goals categories.

That brings this year’s total Lion wins by Canadian agencies to 52, surpassing the previous record of 44 set in 2017. The final tally, broken down by award level, category and agency, can be found below.

The end of the festival also brings the last edition of our “Inside The Jury Room” series, with Canadian judges giving a peak into the things that were on their mind after evaluating the winning work in the Film, Mobile and Radio & Audio categories.

Also announced at the final virtual gala this morning were the “of the year” winners, based on total wins throughout the week, several of which came from the Canadian outposts of multinational agencies.

WPP was named most creative holding company, helped by wins from Ogilvy Toronto and Taxi. FCB was named network of the year, helped along by wins for “Project Understood,” “Publicly Traded” and “Me Too Act Too.”

Inside The Jury Room

Day One: Print, Design, Pharma and Health

Day Two: Social, PR, Direct and Media

Day Five: Film, Mobile, and Radio & Audio

Festival Insights

Creativity, COVID and Cannes

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlist nominations: 141

Grand Prix: 2

Gold: 6

Silver: 17

Bronze: 25

Young Lions: 2 Bronze

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 13 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

Creative Data: 8 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Creative Strategy: 6 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Design: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Digital Craft: 4 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Direct: 7 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Entertainment: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Music: 4 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists

Film: 14 Shortlists, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze

Film Craft: 1 Shortlist

Glass: 0 Shortlists

Health & Wellness: 11 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 7 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold

Innovation: 0 Shortlists

Media: 7 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Mobile: 5 Shortlists, 3 Bronze

Outdoor: 9 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 0 Shortlists

PR: 5 Shortlists, 2 Silver

Radio & Audio: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Print & Publishing: 8 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Social & Influencer: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Sustainable Development Goals: 2 Shortlists, 1 Silver

Titanium: 3 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Ogilvy Toronto: 2 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Rethink: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 6 Bronze

FCB Canada: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze

BBDO Canada: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Cossette: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Union: 2 Silver

Juniper Park\TBWA: 1 Silver

Citizen Relations: 1 Silver

No Fixed Address: 3 Bronze

Taxi: 2 Bronze

Bensimon Byrne: 1 Bronze

Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Bronze

Leo Burnett Canada: 1 Bronze

OneMethod: 1 Bronze

Media Experts: 1 Bronze