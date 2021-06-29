Corner Office Shifts: BMO creates new lead communications role Plus, L'Oreal Canada names next CEO and HBC promotes head of omnichannel.

BMO names chief communications and social impact officer

In August, Kimberley Goode will join BMO as chief communications and social impact officer, reporting to Cameron Fowler, chief strategy and operations officer.

In an announcement made last week, the Big Five bank said Goode will lead a new team that combines the practices of employee communications, media and government relations with those for purpose and community giving, creating a “single organization unified in its focus on achieving the bank’s strategic priorities and purpose.”

In her past roles, Goode is said to have driven business results through activities as varied as reputation management, brand building, CSR, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion. “She is also a strong believer in the use of data to drive, measure, and adapt to maximize impact,” BMO said in a release.

Trained as a journalist, she most recently held the position of SVP of external affairs at Blue Shield of California, based in the San Francisco Bay area.

L’Oréal Canada gets a new CEO

Frank Kollmar, who has served as president and CEO of L’Oréal’s Canadian operations since 2014, has been promoted to deputy managing director for the beauty giant’s global active cosmetics division, opening the door to new Canadian leadership.

Effective July 1, An Verhulst-Santos will take over duties as Canadian president and CEO. She arrives from L’Oréal Brazil, where she currently serves in the same capacity. Having joined L’Oréal in 1991, she has held many senior roles, including president of the professional products division, where she led the acquisition of the professional cosmetics brands Decléor and Carita.

Meanwhile Kollmar first joined the Canadian division in 1999, with stints spent in international markets. Under his leadership, L’Oréal says the division has established itself as one of its top 10 subsidiaries. His achievements include overseeing the launch of several brands, such as Essie, SkinCeuticals, CeraVe and IT Cosmetics in Canada, and helping develop one of its most advanced DTC businesses globally.

Scott Ross promoted to chief technology officer at HBC

Starting in August, Scott Ross will lead the digital and information technology strategies across HBC’s portfolio of companies, including Hudson’s Bay and the entities that operate the physical locations for Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

He will replace outgoing CTO Stephen Gold, who is retiring from the company.

Most recently, Ross was SVP of omnichannel at HBC, a role he has held since joining the company in January 2019. During that time, he oversaw the implementation of a new website and mobile app for Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

Prior to joining HBC, Ross was SVP of omnichannel technology at Lowe’s Companies and held tech roles at L.L. Bean. He currently sits on the Digital Transformation Committee for the City of Toronto.