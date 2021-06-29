In Brief: LP/AD brings on two creative veterans Plus, Stella restarts its restaurant gift card program and CASACOM names new VP in Toronto.

Stella offers Canadians another chalice, on them

Labatt has restarted the gift card portion of Stella Artois’ “Rally For Restaurants” program, once again providing Canadians with extra money to motivate them to support a struggling establishmet.

The brand is keeping it simple: Canadians can visit the campaign website, enter the “chalice” promo code when purchasing a gift card, and Stella will add an additional $10 to its value.

Stella began the “Rally For Restaurants” program last year, and has made efforts to keep the momentum going, even as bars and restaurants remained closed and a gift card purchase was less enticing. Earlier this year, it ran a campaign to encourage people to take the time to leave their favourite establishment a positive online review, helping their visibility and business once they reopened. Since launching, the brand says the program has added $1 million CAD to the restaurant industry.

The re-start of the gift card program is being supported by creative promising Canadians “a chalice on us,” along with a spot the brand first debuted in the U.S. in May featuring Top Chef’s Padma Lakshi encouraging people to go back for a drink at their favourite bar or restaurant.

LP/AD adds to leadership team

LP/AD has brought on two creative veterans to help grow its capabilities and client base.

The first is Tony Marques as ECD, working as a senior creative lead to build out LP/AD’s creative capabilities. Marques has spent the last 20 years as principal at Takeshape Design, having been a senior designer and art director at the likes of Jacknife and John St. prior to that.

On the business front, the agency has also hired Daniel Charron as head of growth, focused on building its client roster and supporting the growth of its creative capabilities. Though focused on business, Charron’s experience also includes senior creative leadership roles, having previously been partner and creative head at Indent Communications, VP and CD at Saatchi & Saatchi and founder of Rebublik Advertising + Design.

The agency has also promoted partner and head of planning Sasha Zaprudska to managing director, formalizing duties the agency says she has been performing on a de facto basis for several years

CASACOM hires a familiar face as its new VP in Toronto

Jason Chennette has been hired by PR and communications consultancy CASACOM to be VP of its Toronto office.

Chennette previously spent three years as a director at CASACOM, and took senior communication roles at Edana, Apex and as a freelance consultant since leaving six years ago. He also has client-side experience with Intuit. Back at CASACOM, Chennette will work directly with clients to develop communications strategies to generate more value, as well as contribute to the growth of the agency’s business.