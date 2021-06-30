Marketing Awards 2021: Rethink, Juniper Park/TBWA given top honours
In addition to the Best of Show awards for Kraft's "Heinz Puzzle" and the Canadian Women's Foundation's "Signal for Help," this morning's show revealed the 34 Golds awarded to 15 agencies.
We may have had to cancel (another) physical Marketing Awards gala, but we didn’t skip the most important-and-creative show of the year.
Today, at 9am on the dot, strategy revealed the 2021 award winners in the first-of-its-kind “Morning Show.” During the bright-and-early virtual celebration, Advertising co-chairs Chris Bergeron from Cossette and Aaron Starkman from Rethink played podcast/newscast hosts as they interviewed the brilliant minds that led/sat on the Craft, Design and Multicultural juries.
While they didn’t get to actually “walk away” with prizes, agencies and prodcos Rethink, Juniper Park/TBWA, Ogilvy, Cossette, Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod, Scouts Honour, Sid Lee, John St., Leo Burnett, Lg2, Broken Heart Love Affair, Zulu Alpha Kilo, FCB, Taxi, and finally, Union will soon receive a Gold “M” trophy (or more) in the mail. (See the 34 Gold-winning campaigns in the list below.)
To add to their Gold medal haul, Rethink and Juniper Park/TBWA were also given the creme-de-la-creme of advertising awards – a Best of Show prize. The top award in the Advertising category went to Rethink for Kraft Heinz’ “Ketchup Puzzle,” while Juniper Park/TBWA got top honours in Public Service for the Canadian Women’s Foundation “Signal For Help” campaign.
This year’s top three agencies, as per the Marketing Awards Medal Count, are Rethink with a total of 48 awards, Cossette with 31, and Oilvy with 14.
And in a year of many firsts, the 2021 juries decided to add a Special Jury Prize for work that highlighted the renewed call for diversity and inclusion in the industry and society. Three D&I medals were given to Anomaly for Bud Light’s “Underplayed”; Rethink for London Drugs’ “Cards for All’; and Ogilvy for Dove’s “America the Beautiful.”
But wait, there’s more: the Silver, Bronze and Merit winners, along with their case work, can be found on the 2021 Marketing Awards website here.
Rethink (1 Best of Show, 1 Special Jury Prize, 6 Golds)
Advertising – Best of Show
Advertising - Branded Content
Advertising - Direct x2
Kraft Heinz
“Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Design – Special Jury Prize – D&I
London Drugs
“Cards for All”
Advertising - Digital
Kraft Heinz Canada
“Heinz on Film”
Advertising - Integrated Campaign
Advertising - Integrated Campaign Led by PR
Kraft Heinz
“Draw Ketchup”
Juniper Park/TBWA (1 Public Service Best of Show, 3 Golds)
Advertising - PS - Best of Show
Advertising - PS - Community Building
Adevrtising – PS – Health and Wellness, Education and Advocacy
Advertising – PS – Integrated Campaign
Canadian Women’s Foundation
“Signal for Help”
Ogilvy (1 Special Jury Prize, 2 Golds)
Craft – Special Jury Prize – D&I
Unilever – Dover
“America the Beautiful”
Advertising - Integrated Campaign
Advertising - OOH
Unilever – Dove
“Courage is Beautiful”
Anomaly (1 Special Jury Prize)
Advertising – Special Jury Prize – D&I
ABInBev/Labatt Canada – Bud Light
“Underplayed”
Cossette (5 Golds)
Advertising - PS - Press campaign
Advertising – PS – Press single
Amnesty International
“Write for your rights”
Multicultural – Online Film
Travel Yukon
“The Art Show of Winter”
Design – Graphics
Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters
Brand Identity
Design – Website/Apps/Mobile
Suneeva, Asymetric Media & Sequoia Content
“Practice Safe Sets”
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod (3 Golds)
Advertising - Digital
Good Fortune
“RECEATS”
Craft – Copywriting
Craft – Editing
Casey House
“The Toxic Office”
Scouts Honour (3 Golds)
Craft – Editing
Craft – Direction
Kruger Products
“Unapologetically Human”
Craft – Editing
SickKids Foundation
“One Million Strong”
Sid Lee (3 Golds)
Advertising - PR
Rock the Vote
“Build the Vote”
Design – Corporate Reporting
Mechanix Wear
“Brand Toolbox”
Craft – Special Effects
Loto-Québec
“Bernard Derome from 1970″
John St. (2 Golds)
Advertising - Integrated Campaign
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
“#Hauler”
Craft – Animation
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
“Haulerverse”
Leo Burnett (2 Golds)
Advertising - Press
Wonderbone
“You Choose What They Chew”
Design – Packaging
Robin Hood
Robin Hood Flour
Lg2 (2 Golds)
Advertising - PS – Ambient
Advertising - PS – Experiential/Special Events/Stunts
Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
“Living Radars”
Broken Heart Love Affair (2 Golds)
Craft – Editing
Craft – Direction
Kruger Products
“Unapologetically Human”
Zulu Alpha Kilo (1 Gold)
Advertising - PR
HomeEquity Bank
World’s Oldest E-Sports Team
FCB Canada (1 Gold)
Advertising - Digital
BMO
“Financial Fairness”
Taxi (1 Gold)
Advertising - PS - Experiential/Special Events/Stunts
Canadian Women’s Foundation
“Smells Like Inequality”
Union (1 Gold)
Advertising - PS – Online
Interval House
“ESCape Abuse”