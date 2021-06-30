Marketing Awards 2021: Rethink, Juniper Park/TBWA given top honours In addition to the Best of Show awards for Kraft's "Heinz Puzzle" and the Canadian Women's Foundation's "Signal for Help," this morning's show revealed the 34 Golds awarded to 15 agencies.

We may have had to cancel (another) physical Marketing Awards gala, but we didn’t skip the most important-and-creative show of the year.

Today, at 9am on the dot, strategy revealed the 2021 award winners in the first-of-its-kind “Morning Show.” During the bright-and-early virtual celebration, Advertising co-chairs Chris Bergeron from Cossette and Aaron Starkman from Rethink played podcast/newscast hosts as they interviewed the brilliant minds that led/sat on the Craft, Design and Multicultural juries.

While they didn’t get to actually “walk away” with prizes, agencies and prodcos Rethink, Juniper Park/TBWA, Ogilvy, Cossette, Bensimon Byrne/Narrative/OneMethod, Scouts Honour, Sid Lee, John St., Leo Burnett, Lg2, Broken Heart Love Affair, Zulu Alpha Kilo, FCB, Taxi, and finally, Union will soon receive a Gold “M” trophy (or more) in the mail. (See the 34 Gold-winning campaigns in the list below.)

To add to their Gold medal haul, Rethink and Juniper Park/TBWA were also given the creme-de-la-creme of advertising awards – a Best of Show prize. The top award in the Advertising category went to Rethink for Kraft Heinz’ “Ketchup Puzzle,” while Juniper Park/TBWA got top honours in Public Service for the Canadian Women’s Foundation “Signal For Help” campaign.

This year’s top three agencies, as per the Marketing Awards Medal Count, are Rethink with a total of 48 awards, Cossette with 31, and Oilvy with 14.

And in a year of many firsts, the 2021 juries decided to add a Special Jury Prize for work that highlighted the renewed call for diversity and inclusion in the industry and society. Three D&I medals were given to Anomaly for Bud Light’s “Underplayed”; Rethink for London Drugs’ “Cards for All’; and Ogilvy for Dove’s “America the Beautiful.”

But wait, there’s more: the Silver, Bronze and Merit winners, along with their case work, can be found on the 2021 Marketing Awards website here.

Rethink (1 Best of Show, 1 Special Jury Prize, 6 Golds)

Advertising – Best of Show

Advertising - Branded Content

Advertising - Direct x2

Kraft Heinz

“Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Design – Special Jury Prize – D&I

London Drugs

“Cards for All”

Advertising - Digital

Kraft Heinz Canada

“Heinz on Film”

Advertising - Integrated Campaign

Advertising - Integrated Campaign Led by PR

Kraft Heinz

“Draw Ketchup”

Juniper Park/TBWA (1 Public Service Best of Show, 3 Golds)

Advertising - PS - Best of Show

Advertising - PS - Community Building

Adevrtising – PS – Health and Wellness, Education and Advocacy

Advertising – PS – Integrated Campaign

Canadian Women’s Foundation

“Signal for Help”

Ogilvy (1 Special Jury Prize, 2 Golds)

Craft – Special Jury Prize – D&I

Unilever – Dover

“America the Beautiful”

Advertising - Integrated Campaign

Advertising - OOH

Unilever – Dove

“Courage is Beautiful”

Anomaly (1 Special Jury Prize)

Advertising – Special Jury Prize – D&I

ABInBev/Labatt Canada – Bud Light

“Underplayed”

Cossette (5 Golds)

Advertising - PS - Press campaign

Advertising – PS – Press single

Amnesty International

“Write for your rights”

Multicultural – Online Film

Travel Yukon

“The Art Show of Winter”

Design – Graphics

Lord & Lady Coffee Roasters

Brand Identity

Design – Website/Apps/Mobile

Suneeva, Asymetric Media & Sequoia Content

“Practice Safe Sets”

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod (3 Golds)

Advertising - Digital

Good Fortune

“RECEATS”

Craft – Copywriting

Craft – Editing

Casey House

“The Toxic Office”

Scouts Honour (3 Golds)

Craft – Editing

Craft – Direction



Kruger Products

“Unapologetically Human”

Craft – Editing

SickKids Foundation

“One Million Strong”

Sid Lee (3 Golds)

Advertising - PR

Rock the Vote

“Build the Vote”

Design – Corporate Reporting

Mechanix Wear

“Brand Toolbox”

Craft – Special Effects

Loto-Québec

“Bernard Derome from 1970″

John St. (2 Golds)

Advertising - Integrated Campaign

Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills

“#Hauler”

Craft – Animation

Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills

“Haulerverse”

Leo Burnett (2 Golds)

Advertising - Press

Wonderbone

“You Choose What They Chew”

Design – Packaging

Robin Hood

Robin Hood Flour

Lg2 (2 Golds)

Advertising - PS – Ambient

Advertising - PS – Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec

“Living Radars”

Broken Heart Love Affair (2 Golds)

Craft – Editing

Craft – Direction



Kruger Products

“Unapologetically Human”

Zulu Alpha Kilo (1 Gold)

Advertising - PR

HomeEquity Bank

World’s Oldest E-Sports Team

FCB Canada (1 Gold)

Advertising - Digital

BMO

“Financial Fairness”

Taxi (1 Gold)

Advertising - PS - Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

Canadian Women’s Foundation

“Smells Like Inequality”

Union (1 Gold)

Advertising - PS – Online

Interval House

“ESCape Abuse”