NABS restructures due to pandemic hardships To reduce costs, the non-profit has eliminated the executive director position, resulting in the departure of Jay Bertram.

The National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS) has restructured its organization in response to increasing financial and other pressures brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

The charitable organization announced Wednesday that increased demand on its services and impacts to its ability to fundraise have forced it to reduce operating costs.

As part of that reduction, it has eliminated the position of executive director. Jay Bertram (pictured, left), who had served in the role for more than four years, left the organization effective immediately.

NABS’ board of directors will also see a significant shift as Denise Rossetto has decided not to renew her term as chair. Following her departure, directors Tom Shipman and Rosetta Heckhausen have been elected as interim co-chairs responsible for supporting existing NABS staff as the organization navigates the post-pandemic future.

Heckhausen told strategy in an email that there are no immediate plans to replace the ED role, with Mark Neves, director of NABS Central and Louise Berube, director of allocations and services, leading day-to-day operations for the Central Region. Berube will also oversee NABS’ Quebec offices in collaboration with regional director Valerie Charest. Loraine Brown, regional director for NABS West, will be overseeing the Western region.

The organization, which aids media, marketing and advertising professionals with mental health, critical illness, financial and other job-related challenges, served a record number of people in 2020 – all while forced to pivot from its usual in-person fundraising initiatives to digital efforts.