FCB continues to add to its creative department New ACDs Nick Noh and Jordan Darnbrough are the latest team the agency has brought on in the last four months.

FCB Canada has added eight new staff to its creative department in recent months as the agency adds talent in response to ongoing growth.

Leading the new hires are the ACD team of Nick Noh and Jordan Darnbrough (pictured, above). The pair have spent over three years at Rethink, where they worked on campaigns for IKEA, WestJet and Kraft Heinz, including the “Pumpkin Spice KD” and Kraft Peanut Butter “Stick Together for Small Business” campaigns.

The duo is the latest of several creative teams FCB has added to its creative department since the spring.

“We are fortunate enough to be experiencing growth this year and adding creative strength across disciplines and channels,” says Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, FCB Canada’s CCO. “The type of work we create for our clients is always evolving and expanding our skill sets is key to creating success.”

FCB also brought on an ACD team in April: Ben Playford and Josh Haupert (pictured, above).

Previously freelancers who first teamed up at McCann, the pair have worked on brands including McDonald’s, Canadian Tire, Chevrolet, Xbox, and General Mills.

Also joining FCB is the spring were the team of senior copywriter Michael Pal and senior art director JP De Leon (pictured, right). Over the course of five years working together at Leo Burnett, they worked on campaigns for brands including Virgin Mobile, Robin Hood, Campbell’s and Gain.

Olé Tshetlo (pictured, far left) was hired as an art director in April, transferring over after four years with FCB Johannesburg, and in May, the agency hired copywriter Mirabelle Eze (near left) to partner with him, bringing experience from agencies including Rethink, Cossette and John St.

Changes haven’t been limited to FCB Canada’s creative department, and have also been happening across the hall at FCB/Six.

On Thursday, the agency announced that it had promoted three long-time staff to make up its new leadership team in Canada: Priyanka Goswami as SVP, general manager and 1:1 practice lead; Rob Sturch as ECD; and Grace McCann as SVP operations and agency development. All three will work closely with Tina Allan, global partner of data science and connections, as well as serve on the management teams of both FCB/Six and FCB Canada, reporting directly to Bryan Kane, president of FCB Canada.

The appointments came after it was announced that three of the execs who had helped build FCB/Six into a global data-driven creative agency had been tapped by IPG to do the same for new agency dubbed Performance Art.