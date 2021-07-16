Bud Light is offering free waxing to get ready for the summer Playing off its "smooth" messaging, the brand helps Canadians get into a sense of normalcy.

Bud Light wants to help Canadians get ready for summer by teaming up with a downtown Toronto Waxing Clinic to help everyone get back to pre-pandemic levels of normalcy and socializing.

In partnership with Toronto waxing clinic Aroma, Bud Light is hosting a one-day pop-up experience called the Bud Light Wax Bar, offering free waxes to everyone, from legs to eyebrows, on Saturday.

Mike D’Agostini, senior director of marketing for Budweiser and Bud Light at Labatt Breweries of Canada, says that, as everyone is more than ready to go back outside, the brand wanted to help create a sense of normalcy as more things begin to open up across the country and around the world.

For this campaign, the brand will be engaging with consumers on social media through traditional and paid media, promoting it across Bud Light’s social channels. It also being supported by Influencer partnerships, sponsored editorial content partnerships and traditional media relations.

D’Agostini tells strategy that talking about being “smooth” has been part of Bud Light’s summer marketing message for several years, allowing the brand to tell a functional story about the attributes of the beer in a fun, lighthearted and engaging way by focusing on life’s less-than-smooth moments.

He adds that a more literal interpretation of “smooth” through the wax bar is “a cheeky play on what some are calling ‘vaxxed and waxed’ season and is a creative way for us to bring that ‘smooth’ messaging to life.”

“Our consumer isn’t the type of person to take themselves too seriously. They know that life isn’t perfect. Sometimes those unsmooth moments are the most fun. We wanted to celebrate that characteristic and now is a great time to do it,” says D’Agostini.

Since Bud Light is inclusive, and everyone is looking for a little freshening up, The Bud Light Wax Bar allows the brand to target both men and women, he explains.

All consumers are welcome to attend, even the non-vaccinated, as long as they adhere to the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and restrictions.



Given the uncertainty around reopening plans, D’Agostini says the brand has had to be ready to activate for when the reopening announcement was made. Even though dates were pushed up, it was still able to offer the waxing experience because Aroma Wax Clinic are experts in managing all of the health and safety protocols.



D’Agostini says that even though the broader “#SmoothSummer” campaign is one of the brand’s bigger ones this year, the budget was scaled because it was a regional activation that will only take place in Toronto. National campaigns spend is usually more.

Creative for the “#SmoothSummer” campaign was handled by Anomaly, with experiential managed by Salt XC, social by its internal agency DraftLine, paid media by Vizeum and PR by Veritas.