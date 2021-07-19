Hyundai Canada changes its marketing leadership Christine Smith making the jump from the brand's AOR Innocean is one of several new additions at the automaker.

Hyundai has named new marking leadership in Canada, hiring Christine Smith as its director of marketing.

Reporting to Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada, Smith will lead the auto company’s marketing department in Canada. She takes over the role from Lawrence Hamilton, who was named executive director of Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis Motors in May.

Already familiar with Hyundai’s business, Smith spent the last four years leading the automaker’s account at AOR Innocean Canada, planning and developing campaigns for both the Hyundai and Genesis brands. Prior to joining Innocean, Smith earned a wealth of experience at BBDO both in New York and Toronto.

Reporting to Smith is another new addition to Hyundai’s Canadian marketing team, Kristina Covello-Garcia, who has been brought on as national manager of marketing communications. Covello-Garcia is also familiar with Hyundai, making the jump over from an operations role at Genesis, and having previously held a range of marketing, sales and dealer-focused roles at Hyundai from 2010 to 2018. Outside of Hyundai, she also brings experience from General Motors and Harley Davidson.

Both appointments were effective July 12.

In addition to the marketing appointments, Hyundai also revealed a new digital business development division, led by Adam Mintz, who has been promoted to senior manager of digital business development. Mintz spent more than five years as manager of ecommerce and digital platforms, and in the new department, he will build on his work developing and maintaining Hyundai’s omnichannel capabilities and digital brand experience.

Replacing Mintz in his previous role as manager of digital platforms is Siobhan McLaren-Hall, who has worked on Hyundai’s digital marketing since being hired as a digital experience specialist in 2018.