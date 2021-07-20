Kellogg sets a new ‘vector’ for its high protein cereal A new design and digital campaign aim to move the brand away from high-performance and make it accessible to any active person.

Kellogg has retooled its Vector brand to be less performance-centred and more oriented to anyone who enjoys being active.

With help from agency Lg2, Kellogg completely redesigned its Vector products last fall, covering its cereal – including a new Maple Crunch SKU – and line of granola. And now, the new look is being supported with a new campaign, part of an effort to broaden the brand’s appeal by making it more accessible.

Launched in the 90s, Vector was originally positioned as a product to appeal to high-performance athletes, according to Jeff Chatterton, senior brand manager at Kellogg Canada, but it’s now the company’s fastest growth brand.

“Vector needed to evolve from hardcore athlete nutrition to accessible food with protein for active people,” Chatterton says, adding that it’s a consumer segment that is eager for nutritious alternatives to current on-the-go snack options.

According to Ryan Crouchman, partner, VP and ECD design of Lg2, Toronto, it aimed to convey a level of “premiumness” against a more aggressive roster of competing protein-focused brands. He adds that new logo is meant to convey strength and energy to break through on shelf. In order to elevate its taste appeal, there’s also new close-up hero shot that better shows off individual flakes and granola clusters.

The new packaging began rolling out in October. In the months after launch, Vector sales were up 11%, even though the category declined by 8%. Since then, sales have outgrown the category by 44%, and Vector has increased its market share by .5 pts.

With the new branding now entrenched, Kellogg is running a digital campaign behind the brand this summer. Ads on Facebook and Instagram are focused on the fact that “sports are calling” and, true to the brand’s new consumer target, is less about showing peak performance and more about the kinds of activities anyone can get outside and play, but still require the kind of energy Vector aims to provide. The auditory campaign is focused on highly recognizeable sounds like hitting a golf ball, a basketball going through a net or a baseball cracking off a bat.