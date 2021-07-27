Kia introduces it ‘inspiring’ global rebrand to Canadians The automaker is launching its new positioning on the back of a campaign for the Seltos, one of its best-selling vehicles.

Kia is establishing its global rebrand in Canada with the launch of a new campaign for its Seltos subcompact SUV.

The campaign is led by an original Canadian spot that leans heavily on the brand’s new slogan, “Movement That Inspires,” and it attempts to demonstrate the meaning behind that slogan: getting on the road to find memorable moments and adventures that “fuel your spirit.”

Kia introduced its new branding and the “Movement That Inspires” positioning globally back in January. As the first campaign from Kia Canada to showcase that new, overarching brand messaging, the goal for the Seltos spot was to set an “optimistic, positive and inspiring” tone that would show “how the Kia Seltos can help you search out those special moments,” Michael Kopke, director of marketing at Kia Canada tells strategy.

“We wanted to lean into the parallel between Kia’s design philosophy of ‘opposites united’ and the inspirational consumer moments that can occur when nature and modernity coexist,” he adds, pointing to the contrasting urban and natural environments that are featured in the spot.

The Seltos is also a prime choice for introducing the messaging to the Canadian market. While still a new model in the Kia lineup, having launched last year, it is already one of the company’s most popular sellers in the Canadian market. According to the automaker, it sold 13,271 units in 2020, second behind its Forte compact car.

Much of Kia’s recent marketing has been about redefining its vehicles or showcasing what they can do – a spot for the Carnival challenged perceptions about minivans, while another commercial for the redesigned Sorento treated it like a brand new model.

The Seltos campaign was developed by Innocean and includes television, online, digital and in-dealership elements, which will be followed by additional global and Canadian-specific retail spots later this year.