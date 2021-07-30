Thinkingbox hires first creative director in Toronto Ryan Booth joins from Hudson's Bay to help the collective grow its creative offering.

Creative and production studio Thinkingbox has made another addition to its leadership team, hiring Ryan Booth as creative director in Toronto.

A net-new position for the agency in Toronto, Booth has been tasked with growing Thinkingbox’s creative team, as well as extending its reach across Canada.

Booth spent the last year as the design director on Hudson’s Bay’s internal team. Prior to that, he spent six years at Zulu Alpha Kilo, where he led the agency’s design department.

Michael Kern, who became CCO at Thinkingbox when the shop acquired his agency Welikesmall last year, says “the discerning eye and vision” that Booth brings as a designer will be particularly helpful in building the creative offering in Toronto. Thinkingbox’s other CDs include Kevin Mak in Vancouver, Scott Hiers and Tim Blount in Los Angeles, and Kal Nguyen and David Palmer in Salt Lake City.

After spending 2020 extending its reach and capabilities through a series of acquisitions, this year Thinkingbox has been adding to its senior talent. Aside from Booth, the agency also added leadership for its business, production and strategy teams, as well as the media and client service offering for social arm AntiSocial.