OLG documents five Olympians and their ‘quest’ to the games The crown corp. puts a face to the support it lends amateur sport in Ontario.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has partnered with CBC to place a spotlight on five athletes from across Ontario who have benefitted from its support in a series of short profiles airing during the Olympic Games broadcasts.

With the series, the corporation is aiming “to transparently inform the public about where the money that OLG generates goes,” says Tony Bitonti, director of external communications.

Perseverance has been the underlying theme for @ghis_landry‘s quest to be the best. For every time she has been told “no,” she’s pushed harder for her next “yes.” Watch the full story at https://t.co/d07E1LrWmG Presented by @OntarioLottery #OLGxTheQuest pic.twitter.com/uSMBXQQVFC — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

While OLG funds support the operation of hospitals and benefit local and provincial charities, it also offers support to amateur athletes through its “Quest for Gold” program, he says.

The CBC drew up a list of athletes who had great stories to share about how they came to compete in the games, and the OLG selected from that list five athletes who were all recipients of support from its “Quest for Gold” program: Rosie MacLennan of King City, competing in gymnastics; Ghislaine Landry of Toronto, competing in rugby; Margaret MacNeil of London, competing in swimming; Kylie Masse of Windsor, also competing in swimming and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto, competing in beach volleyball.

OLG provided the editorial content for the series.

Opposites attract for @melissa_hp10 and @SarahPavan. After becoming teammates in 2017, they’ve learned how to use each other’s personalities to become better athletes. Presented by @OntarioLottery #OLGxTheQuest, more at https://t.co/tKIl36abPk pic.twitter.com/CikpmjbP0Y — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 2, 2021

The segments are each two minutes in length and are appearing during Olympic coverage on CBC, with encores airing on TSN and Sportnet. The OLG is also sharing the stories on its social media feeds.

Mediacom, OLG’s agency of record, handled the media buy.