In Brief: Canadian agencies earn global recognition Plus, Air Miles adds two new VPs and Zak Communications wins a pair of assignments.

Canadian shops pick up international agency of the year nods

It was a night of silver and gold for Canadian agencies at the 2021 AdAge Small Agency of the Year awards on Aug. 4.

Zulu Alpha Kilo led the charge, winning silver in the International Small Agency of the Year category and three golds for campaigns including “Catch the Scam” for HomeEquity Bank (in Digital), “Feeding Imagination” for Campbell’s Goldfish Crackers (in Media) and “ADCC All-Nighter Webathon” for the Advertising & Design Club of Canada (in B2B).

Broken Heart Love Affair won silver for Best Newcomer, while Mischief@No Fixed Address won silver for Small Agency of the Year.

The recognitions come on the heels of a big win for Toronto- and Amsterdam-based agency Zerotrillion, which was named the Best New Agency of the Year at New York Festivals on July 30. The award recognizes the impact upstart agencies less than four years old have on the marketplace and their ability to garner international exposure.

Air Miles adds two senior leaders

Air Miles has brought on some new hands to help chart its course for the second half of 2021 and beyond.

The loyalty program has hired Brad Boeda as its VP of ecommerce and non-travel rewards. He brings 25 years of experience in retail to the role, where he will bring a data-driven approach to the merchandise, Air Miles cash, leisure and entertainment categories, as well as explore new opportunities for the program.

Boeda previously worked at Loblaw Companies, where he served in various roles spanning marketing and merchandising over nearly 20 years.

Also joining Air Miles is Thomas Rummel as its VP of travel rewards. He will be responsible for leading engagement efforts for Air Miles members, as well as overseeing the program’s digital-first rewards experience.

Rummel brings more than 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism industries to the role. He has previously worked for airlines including WestJet, Etihad Airways and Emirates.

Two account wins bolster Zak Communications

Zak Communications has added Call It Spring to its client roster and will continue to work with the 24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar for a second year.

Call It Spring, which produces 100% vegan, cruelty-free footwear, bags and accessories, selected the PR firm after a competitive review. Zak is tasked with extending the brand’s reach with the Gen Z market, and will focus on its social media and influencer strategies, as well as events and traditional PR.

Zak’s renewed mandate with the 24 Good Deeds Charity Advent Calendar will see it build upon the fundraiser’s 2020 English Canada launch by driving a traditional media relations campaign, involving print and television interviews alongside influencer outreach and social media support.