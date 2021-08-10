In Brief: Skip picks another new agency Plus, Landmark Cinemas creates a multi-tier loyalty program and Jane Gill welcomes a pair of new clients.

Pomp & Circumstance wins AOR duties for SkipTheDishes

After getting a new creative AOR in the spring, SkipTheDishes has selected Toronto’s Pomp & Circumstance as its new PR agency of record.

Selected following a national competitive review, the agency will handle all media relations, influencer engagement, corporate communications and crisis communications for the meal delivery company. SkipTheDishes previously worked with Proof on PR.

This is the latest client win for Pomp & Circumstance, having also picked up assignments for cannabis retailer Fika Herbal Goods, used car selling startup Clutch, digital health platform Felix and Ontario Beef.

Landmark Cinemas to start a paid loyalty program

Western Canadian theatre chain Landmark Cinemas will be launching Landmark Extras in September, a loyalty program based around three tiers, two of which are paid.

The free “Movie Fan” tier gives members the ability to earn points on movie purchases at Landmark’s 42 theatres, which can be redeemed for admission, concession and movie merchandise purchases.

The paid “Movie Insiders” tier is $20 per year, and comes with a free annual admission and the ability to earn 50% more points than the “Fan” tier. The “Movie Club” tier is $10 per month and, in addition to earning points, comes with one free admission monthly, as well as discounts on companion admissions and concessions.

Largely closed for much of the pandemic, Landmark began reopening its cinemas in July.

Jane Gill PR adds two Montreal apparel brands to its roster

Jane Gill PR is getting more active in the apparel space, picking up activewear brand Lole and urban apparel brand Vallier as clients.

Both apparel brands are based in Montreal. The agency will be leading PR efforts nationally for Lole – which began as a women’s outwear brand and has since expanded into men’s and women’s activewear – and will be begin its assignment for Vallier by promoting its fall/winter 2021 collection.