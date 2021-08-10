Mill Street embarks on a national organic mission The brewer has tapped The Office star Angela Kinsey to help promote its latest beer, proceeds from which support farmers who want to convert to organic.

Mill Street Organic is building on its national campaign and rebrand with a new beer that further emphasizes its commitment to organic.

The beer, called Organic Future, has been created in partnership with the Canadian Organic Trade Association (COTA) to support its new Organic Conversion Support Program. Mill Street has been a member of COTA for more than a decade. The program provides financial assistance to farmers who are transitioning from traditional to organic infrastructure – a costly process that takes three years to complete.

For every beer sold, as well as every like and share of a special Organic Future social media post, the brewer is donating 50 cents to the program.

The beer is being promoted through social media with “an extension” of the brewer’s existing national campaign, according to Sam Jacobs, VP of marketing for the brewery, that further enforces the brewer is “all in on organic.”

The brewer has tapped Angela Kinsey, a star of American sitcom The Office, to help generate buzz around the beer during its launch. In a series of lighthearted social videos, Kinsey documents her efforts to convert a beet farm to organic infrastructure.

While the brand has “really strong awareness in Ontario,” the national campaign – including this extension of it – is intended to solidify its position as an organic-first brewery nationally.

“In the first wave, we introduced ourselves,” says Jacobs. “Now, in the second part of this campaign, we’re going one layer deeper to tell Canadians why we are organic and the impact it has – not only organic farming for the barley and wheat that we use in our beer, but really, organic agriculture as an entire industry.”

As with the campaign for its flagship product’s rebrand, Anomaly handled creative for the Organic Future campaign, Jacobs says.