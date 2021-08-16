H&M to launch peer-to-peer garment selling platform The Canada-first site is both part of the retailer's sustainability goals and an effort to take on reselling platforms.

H&M has announced its plans to launch Rewear, a digital platform that is giving the fast fashion retailer a place in the second-hand market.

Launching on Sept. 7, the platform will allow Canadian users to buy and sell used garments directly between consumers, and it will allow listings from any brand, not just H&M.

The platform will, however, offer some UX benefits to those selling H&M products, such as access to the company’s own images and descriptions when creating a listing. There will also be a “smart button” that will link back to a user’s purchase history on H&M’s main ecommerce page to more easily and quickly create a listing.

Other features available for all products include automatic picture retouching and an algorithm that will advise sellers on a competitive price for their garment.

H&M will take a 15% commission on sales, but to offset that (and encourage further shopping at H&M stores), sellers have the option of receiving their payout in the form of a gift card that has an additional 20% in value added, instead of cash.

Canada will be the first market where ReWear will launch, though the company has not said if it has plans to expand it to other countries.

In today’s announcement, Frédéric Tavoukdijian, country manager of H&M Canada, framed the launch of Rewear as something that will prolong the life of garments as part of the retailer’s sustainability efforts, which have been centred around “circularity” and the reuse of products through things like offering garment collection in stores.

“We are not only offering a place for Canadians to recycle and reuse products, but we are giving them a platform to become active participants in circularity and give a second life to their favourite styles,” added Géraldine Maunier-Rossi, head of marketing for H&M Canada

The launch comes as thrifting and second-hand fashion has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Peer-to-peer platforms like Poshmark, Depop and ThredUp have added an ecomm angle to reselling and allowed people to go around traditional consignment and donation-based stores, and their usage has seen a boost as bricks-and-mortar thrift stores have been closed for much of the pandemic. The fashion resale market is expected to grow to be worth $77 billion globally by 2025, significantly outpacing the growth of traditional fashion retail.