No Fixed Address names Mark Carpenter as president The longtime exec takes over the agency's Canadian operations as Jordan Doucette heads to a CCO role at FCB West.

As the agency looks to build even further on recent growth, No Fixed Address has promoted longtime executive Mark Carpenter to president of the agency’s operations in Canada.

In his new role, Carpenter assumes leadership of NFA’s operations in Toronto and Montreal, including their creative, PR, media, content development and performance lines of business. He will also work closely with NFA’s broader North American leadership team.

In addition to Carpenter, that leadership team consists of Elana Shea, who was named president of NFA’s U.S. operations in February; Kerry McKibbin, president of Mischief USA; Jennifer Siripong, president of North American digital; and Dorothy Czylyski, president of NFA Health.

Carpenter first joined NFA in late 2017 as chief marketing officer to help add capabilities, expand its client roster and get the word out about the agency, which was just under a year old at the time. NFA co-founder and CEO Dave Lafond describes Carpenter as “a founding architect” of the agency that helped establish its “integrated grid” and flexible approach to work in Canada – skills, he adds, that will be put to use as NFA looks grow even further across North America.

That “grid” of agencies – which aims to work in a collaborative and integrated way through its network – now includes Mischief at No Fixed Address, a separate agency started by former BBDO CCO Greg Hahn last year, unveiled just weeks after NFA announced its expansion into Montreal. NFA USA was first established in 2018.

Between its offices in Canada and the U.S., NFA’s headcount now sits just under 200, 80 of which were hired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carpenter is stepping into his new role as previous president Jordan Doucette prepares to take on the roll of CCO of FCB West in San Fransisco.

Doucette first joined NFA at the beginning of 2020 as a creative partner, initially tasked with scaling the agency’s creative offering and supporting its North American expansion. Within a few weeks, she was elevated to the role of president, helping Lafond focus on expansion.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to Jordan for her exceptional agency leadership during a time of tremendous challenge this past year and a half,” says Lafond, referencing the fact that Doucette joined NFA at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “She contributed so much to the accelerated growth in our North American operations.”