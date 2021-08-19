HBC lets customers decide what makes something stylish The retailer has enlisted five influential Canadians to help demonstrate how customers can make The Bay their own.

HBC is encouraging Canadians to embrace self-expression in its new campaign for the fall season, released as the retailer pursues a new strategy that involves running its ecommerce business independently of its physical stores.

“Rather than dictating style, we’re putting our brand in the hands of influential creators to show how they make The Bay their own,” said Allison Litzinger, VP of marketing, brand, customer and loyalty at the retailer. “’Your Bay’ allows us to personalize communication with our customers and drive more relevant content based on shopping behaviour.”

The campaign, titled “Your Bay,” launched on Monday and “is focused on taking an iconic brand and having Canadians truly make it their own,” explained Jer McNama, ECD for FCB, the agency on the campaign.

The campaign features five prominent Canadians: Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy, fashion designers Lesley Hampton and George Sully, and social media stars The Rebel Mama (Nikita Stanley and Aleks Jassem).

The five appear in a series of spots airing on social media, TV and OLV, while each has also done an exclusive interview with the Bay for the promotion. In addition, each of them has their own shoppable content page accessible through a new microsite.

This campaign is launching in the wake of last week’s announcement that the retailer has split its ecommerce and brick-and-mortar businesses into two separate entities as part of a digital-first transformation. The ecommerce side of the business is now operating as The Bay, while the 86-store fleet of brick-and-mortar locations is operating as Hudson’s Bay.

“Your Bay” is a brand campaign developed for HBC and is meant to promote both businesses, according to Tim Welsh, VP and managing director at FCB.

Media planning and buying for the campaign was handled by Cossette Media.