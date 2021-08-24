Edelman Montreal names new general manager In addition to leading new business and marketing, Martine St-Victor will head up employee mentoring.

Edelman has named public relations veteran Martine St-Victor as general manager in its Montreal office.

St-Victor will oversee strategy, sustainable growth and profitability at the office, while also leading new business and marketing initiatives. Her new role also includes being the lead ambassador for Edelman Montreal, providing senior counsel and advice to a range of clients, and also leading and mentoring employees in Montreal.

St-Victor brings nearly two decades of communication strategy experience to the role, and is the founder of Milagro Atelier de Relations Publiques. There, she provided strategic communications counsel to a broad range of clients, including Paris Match magazine, NBA Canada, Juliette & Chocolat, Haiti’s Ministry of Tourism and PBSC, the maker of the eco-friendly bike rental brand BiXi.

“Her strategic approach, experience and leadership style complement our existing team both in Montreal and nationally,” says Lisa Kimmel, Edelman’s chair and CEO for Canada and Latin America. “We look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

St-Victor’s new role is effective Aug. 30.

Earlier this year, Edelman Canada announced the appointment of Cossette vet Laura Kim as its new national strategy lead, an appointment announced shortly before CCO Judy John established a global creative hub in its Toronto office.

On the new business front, Edelman Canada recently added an assignment with Alcon Vision Care, handling earned and influencer relations, CRM and corporate communications across the company’s portfolio of brands in Canada.