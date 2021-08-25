Broken Heart Love Affair adds creative depth The agency has hired a duo behind FCB's recent CDSS and BMO work, the beginning of an upcoming growth spurt.

Broken Heart Love Affair is hiring the creative duo behind recent award-winning work for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS).

Elma Karabegovic is joining the agency as an associate creative director – the same title she has held with FCB Canada for the past two years. Prior to working with FCB, she held similar roles with Juniper Park\TBWA and in a freelance capacity at various agencies in the U.K., including Ogilvy and Publicis.

BHLA is also hiring Shannon McCarroll to the role of senior copywriter – again, the same role she has held at FCB Canada for the past year. McCarroll joins the agency with nearly half a decade of copywriting experience.

Among the notable work the pair have done is a campaign for Project Understood, a campaign for the CDSS, assisted by Google, that taught Google’s speech recognition programs to recognize the distinct speech patterns of people with Down Syndrome. The campaign received numerous awards, including a Gold Lion at Cannes and a Grand Clio.

They had previously earned recognition with a campaign for BMO aimed at challenging the bias that women can’t be good with financial matters.

The pair will be working on a wide variety of clients at BHLA, according to Bev Hammond, partner and chief business officer with the agency.

“We have a ‘Creative Super Team’ model that means our strategists and creatives all work together to bring creative solutions to our clients’ business problems,” she explains. “Eventually, clients will have the option to work specifically with the team if they so choose.”

The duo are the first in a wave of hires BHLA and sister agency Lifelong Crush are expected to announce by early fall. The agency “started as a team of nine,” but by the end of September, will have grown to 25 employees, Hammond says.

At the end of last year, the agency made its first creative hires by bringing on Cossette’s Jordan Hamer and Spencer Dingle. Earlier this summer, it added to its strategy team when it hired Kristy Pleckaitis as VP of strategy.