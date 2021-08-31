Here are this year’s Agency and Small AOY jurors
Meet the marketers and advertising execs who judged the two creative categories in this year's awards.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
Following the announcement of the Media, Digital, PR and Design AOY juries yesterday, today strategy is revealing the panels for its oldest and youngest categories: Agency of the Year and Small Agency of the Year, respectively.
These two categories exemplify exactly what the AOYs are all about — to showcase the top-performing advertising agencies with the best body of work during a yearlong period.
The shortlists for the awards will be announced next week Tuesday Sept. 7 through to Thursday Sept. 9. The virtual show will take place in the fall on November 10.
To ensure fairness, Agency of the Year jurors remain anonymous until judging is complete, but with today’s announcement, all 69 members of the jury have now been revealed. You can find the members of the jury panels for the other four categories here. For more information about the awards and past years’ winners, visit the AOY website here.
Agency Jury:
Jack Latulippe, partner, CCO, NFA
Hope Bagozzi, CMO, Tim Hortons
David Allard, VP marketing, Campari
Anne Donohoe, CMO, BC Cancer Foundation
Brent Choi; Partner, CEO, Angry Butterfly
Frederick Nduna, CD, Gut
Jacquie Ryan, chief brand and commercial officer, Canadian Olympic Committee
Chris Dacyshyn, EDC, Bleublancrouge
Vik Kambli, CMO, Clearly
Simone Lumsden, CMO, Rogers
Manasvi Abrol, ECD, Edelman
Carolyn Shaw, president, CCO, Humanity
Small Jury:
Sarah Au, director of marketing, Muskoka Brewery
Ari Elkouby, VP, ECD, Wunderman Thompson
Cory Pelletier, principal, CORE Communications & Marketing
Fiona O’Brien, director of marketing, Danone
Niall Kelly, partner, CD, Conflict
Pete Gardiner, CD, Diamond Marketing Group
Kristin Vekteris, chief brand officer, Earls Restaurants
Leah Zukowski, CD, Flipp Advertising
Dave Bigioni, principal, Brave Strategy
Marilou Aubin, partner, VP, CD, lg2
Rob Daintree, director of marketing, WestJet