Here are this year’s Agency and Small AOY jurors Meet the marketers and advertising execs who judged the two creative categories in this year's awards.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

Following the announcement of the Media, Digital, PR and Design AOY juries yesterday, today strategy is revealing the panels for its oldest and youngest categories: Agency of the Year and Small Agency of the Year, respectively.

These two categories exemplify exactly what the AOYs are all about — to showcase the top-performing advertising agencies with the best body of work during a yearlong period.

The shortlists for the awards will be announced next week Tuesday Sept. 7 through to Thursday Sept. 9. The virtual show will take place in the fall on November 10.

To ensure fairness, Agency of the Year jurors remain anonymous until judging is complete, but with today’s announcement, all 69 members of the jury have now been revealed. You can find the members of the jury panels for the other four categories here. For more information about the awards and past years’ winners, visit the AOY website here.

Agency Jury:

Jack Latulippe, partner, CCO, NFA

Hope Bagozzi, CMO, Tim Hortons

David Allard, VP marketing, Campari

Anne Donohoe, CMO, BC Cancer Foundation

Brent Choi; Partner, CEO, Angry Butterfly

Frederick Nduna, CD, Gut

Jacquie Ryan, chief brand and commercial officer, Canadian Olympic Committee

Chris Dacyshyn, EDC, Bleublancrouge

Vik Kambli, CMO, Clearly

Simone Lumsden, CMO, Rogers

Manasvi Abrol, ECD, Edelman

Carolyn Shaw, president, CCO, Humanity

Small Jury:

Sarah Au, director of marketing, Muskoka Brewery

Ari Elkouby, VP, ECD, Wunderman Thompson

Cory Pelletier, principal, CORE Communications & Marketing

Fiona O’Brien, director of marketing, Danone

Niall Kelly, partner, CD, Conflict

Pete Gardiner, CD, Diamond Marketing Group

Kristin Vekteris, chief brand officer, Earls Restaurants

Leah Zukowski, CD, Flipp Advertising

Dave Bigioni, principal, Brave Strategy

Marilou Aubin, partner, VP, CD, lg2

Rob Daintree, director of marketing, WestJet