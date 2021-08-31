In Brief: Vibrant has a new VP and partner Plus, Frank names a new general manager and California's Envoy hires a former Huge VP as chief growth officer.

Vibrant Marketing taps its own team for latest VP and partner role

Agency Vibrant Marketing has promoted Greg Baumken to be its newest VP and partner.

Baumken spent the last eight years helping to grow the agency, producing work for brands including Diageo, Carlsberg, National Bank of Canada and BMW. He joined the agency as director of brand strategy, before being promoted to managing director in 2019.

This is the the second VP/partner appointment the agency has made this year, having brought on Charles Brouillet in May.

Frank adds a GM, executive producer

Toronto production house Frank has hired Dave Lembke as its new general manager and executive producer.

For the past five years, Lembke has been an executive producer at Flare, BBDO’s in-house production arm. Prior to that, he worked as a producer and director on reality and factual television shows like Big Brother Canada.

Danielle Kappy, Frank’s CEO, says Lembke’s hiring is setting Frank up for further evolution in the near future, though details are still to come. So far this year, Frank has added three new directors to its representation roster: Toronto’s Alec Hanham and Marianna Phung, as well as New York’s Kanyessa McMahon.

Envoy hires new chief growth officer from Canada

End-to-end digital consultancy Envoy, which has created customer experiences for the likes of McDonald’s, Nike and Diageo, has appointed Caroline Murphy as its chief growth officer.

Murphy is the first international hire based out of Canada, bringing more than two decades of integrated communications experience at the global, national and local levels to the San Diego and Irvine, California and Chicago-based shop.

Kevin Bauer, CEO, Envoy says Murphy’s proven track record as a business builder combined with her extensive expertise across multiple disciplines was the perfect fit for its evolved business model of delivering world-class connected customer experiences for clients.

Prior to joining Envoy, Murphy served as VP, strategic growth at experience design and digital marketing agency Huge, where she led communications and new business development for the shop in Canada.

This month, Envoy also announced its uniting all agency brands – Envoy, innovation and design agency, Bulldog Drummond, and experiential agency Leviathan – under one name.