Championing a culture of inclusion
What does it take to weave D&I into every aspect of a business – from its internal culture to external ...
What does it take to weave D&I into every aspect of a business – from its internal culture to external communications? During this session, Aldo’s Alyssa Whited shares her company’s inclusion efforts at both a corporate and marketing level, while Shavonne Hasfal-McIntosh explores how brand leaders can attract, grow and retain talent by creating a sense of belonging.