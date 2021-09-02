Championing a culture of inclusion

By Natalya Chernova
1 hour ago

What does it take to weave D&I into every aspect of a business – from its internal culture to external communications? During this session, Aldo’s Alyssa Whited shares her company’s inclusion efforts at both a corporate and marketing level, while Shavonne Hasfal-McIntosh explores how brand leaders can attract, grow and retain talent by creating a sense of belonging.

Shavonne Hasfal-McIntosh

Shavonne Hasfal-McIntosh

Diversity & Belonging Lead, Shopify


Alyssa Whited

Alyssa Whited

Global Director, Marketing, Call It Spring (ALDO Group)

