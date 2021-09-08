Agency of the Year 2021 shortlists: Design and PR
The next round of shortlists cover the agencies behind the top visual and earned media approaches.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
After the announcement of the Digital and Media Agency of the Year finalists yesterday, today strategy is revealing the shortlists in the Design and PR categories.
Design Agency of the Year is for the agencies behind the projects that stand at the forefront of visual work. The qualities the judges looked for were the impact, creativity, craft, technical prowess and innovation that is incorporated into the submitted body work.
The Public Relations Agency of the Year category values and highlights the top shops behind PR, earned media and influencer campaigns that exemplify creativity, strategy and impact.
For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website. The winners will be announced during a virtual gala on Nov. 10. The Small Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year shortlists will be released tomorrow.
These finalists, like all the others to be announced, are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers.
Design Agency of the Year
123w
Blok Design
Cossette
John St.
Leo Burnett
Lg2
Rethink
Sid Lee
Zulu Alpha Kilo
PR Agency of the Year
Agnostic
Citizen Relations
Craft PR
Edelman Canada
MSL Group
Narrative
No Fixed Address
North Strategic
Pomp and Circumstance
The Colony Project
Veritas Communications
Weber Shandwick