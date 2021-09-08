Agency of the Year 2021 shortlists: Design and PR The next round of shortlists cover the agencies behind the top visual and earned media approaches.

After the announcement of the Digital and Media Agency of the Year finalists yesterday, today strategy is revealing the shortlists in the Design and PR categories.

Design Agency of the Year is for the agencies behind the projects that stand at the forefront of visual work. The qualities the judges looked for were the impact, creativity, craft, technical prowess and innovation that is incorporated into the submitted body work.

The Public Relations Agency of the Year category values and highlights the top shops behind PR, earned media and influencer campaigns that exemplify creativity, strategy and impact.

For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website. The winners will be announced during a virtual gala on Nov. 10. The Small Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year shortlists will be released tomorrow.

These finalists, like all the others to be announced, are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers.

Design Agency of the Year

123w

Blok Design

Cossette

John St.

Leo Burnett

Lg2

Rethink

Sid Lee

Zulu Alpha Kilo

PR Agency of the Year

Agnostic

Citizen Relations

Craft PR

Edelman Canada

MSL Group

Narrative

No Fixed Address

North Strategic

Pomp and Circumstance

The Colony Project

Veritas Communications

Weber Shandwick