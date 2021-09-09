Agency of the Year 2021 shortlists: AOY and Small Agency The last batch of finalists have been released ahead of the virtual gala on Nov. 10.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

After announcing the Media, Digital, Design and PR finalists over the past two days, today is strategy’s final shortlist announcement: Agency of the Year and Small Agency of the Year.

These two differ in that they are not tied to a specific discipline, recognizing the agencies with the best portfolio of creative work done on any platform.

Agency of the Year is the competition that started it all, and the creative AORs submit five campaigns that represent their best body of work spanning different categories and for different clients.

Small Agency of the Year portfolios consist of three campaigns from agencies that have less than 50 staff and are (majority) independently owned.

For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website. The winners will be announced during a virtual gala on Nov. 10.

These finalists, like in others categories, are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers:

Agency of the Year

Anomaly

Camp Jefferson

Cossette

DDB

Dentsu

Forsman & Bodenfors

John St.

Leo Burnett

Lg2

Ogilvy

Rethink

Taxi

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Small Agency of the Year

123w

Arrivals + Departures

Broken Heart Love Affair

Doug + Partners

FUSE Create

Giants & Gentlemen

Here Be Monsters

Juliet

Open

The Local Collective

Wunder

Zerotrillion