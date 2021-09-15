Nominations open for 2021 Marketer of the Year We're on the lookout for brand leaders who made the biggest marketing impact this year.

Put on your thinking caps – it’s that time of year again.

Strategy is on the hunt for the Canadian brand leaders who made the biggest impact over the last calendar year. Do you work for, or with, someone whose innovation and bravery in marketing has propelled their business to the top?

Help showcase their success by nominating them for the annual award. Like those of the marketers recognized last year, their accomplishments could include leading internal change within the company, successful launches of programs, campaigns and/or products, expansion into new markets – a gamut of exceptional achievements across their remit, plus any relevant ROI and/or stats to support the case.

To nominate someone, simply email their name and title, plus a brief synopsis (around 500 words) of their achievements to associate editor Justin Dallaire at jdallaire@brunico.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 1.

All nominations will be considered, then narrowed down to a list of five by the editorial team, with the winning marketers profiled in strategy‘s fall 2021 print issue.