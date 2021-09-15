The BIG BRAINstorm: The macro changes impacting marketing

By Natalya Chernova
Experts dive into the changes ahead and discuss how they will impact consumer behaviour in our first brainstorm. How can brands help solve our environmental and societal woes? How will global warming impact where we go, what we do, and how brands go to market? And as more brands embrace purpose, how will expectations evolve? Join us as we peer around the corner and discuss how these forces will disrupt CMO priorities and the role of marketing.

Andrea Bell

Director, Insights, WGSN

Jay Chaney

Partner, CSO, Broken Heart Love Affair

Diana Frost

Chief Growth Officer, Kraft Heinz

Susan Kresnicka

Cultural Anthropologist, Founder & President, KR&I

Ken Wong

Distinguished Professor in Marketing, K B Wong & Associates

