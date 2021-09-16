Rethink hires two CDs after picking up more new clients Natasha Michalowska and Frederick Nduna will help lead teams working across a client roster that now includes McCain and Athleta.

Rethink has made a pair of additions to its creative leadership, hiring Natasha Michalowska and Frederick Nduna as its newest creative directors.

Working in the agency’s Toronto office, the pair have been brought on to lead creatives teams across clients including Scotiabank, Heinz, IKEA, Metrolinx, WestJet and Molson.

Michalowska has most recently been working as a freelance creative director and art director, but has also had lengthier stops at Cossette, Sid Lee and Juniper Park\TBWA. During her career, she has worked on clients including Molson, NFL, SickKids (for whom she designed the logo that has become the centrepiece of the “VS.” campaign) and Tweed, where she worked on design for the cannabis brand’s launch campaign.

Michalowska has already been working at Rethink in a freelance capacity, and Aaron Starkman, Rethink’s national CCO, says the mentorship she has already shown to the agency’s younger creatives is something the agency is “excited” for her to continue in a permanent capacity.

Nduna was one of the founding creatives at Gut Toronto, taking on CD role after spending a year as an ACD on the agency’s Tim Hortons business in Miami. Prior to that, Nduna was a prolific freelance copywriter at agencies across Toronto, and has had stints at BBDO, Innocean, Publicis and CP&B Canada (where he happened to be the first creative hire Starkman made during his time at that agency). He also had a stop at FCB/Six, where he worked on Black & Abroad’s decorated “Go Back To Africa” campaign.

Starkman says the additions are being made in response to ongoing growth in work at Rethink. In addition to winning Scotiabank last year and Metrolinx in the spring, the agency has also recently won two new assignments over the last month: McCain Foods and The Gap’s performance and athleisure brand Athleta, which launched its ecommerce platform in Canada last month and has two bricks-and-mortar store openings planned for the fall.