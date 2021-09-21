The BIG BRAINstorm: Preparing for a return to IRL

By Natalya Chernova
28 mins ago

In the second installment of our expert series, pundits explore the impact of a staggered return to office, and how the behaviours around hybrid working and a shift in commute patterns will impact brand plans. They will also discuss how disruptive these alternating schedules may be to everything from media placement and marcom strategies, to retail and the path to purchase.

Johanna Faigelman

CEO, Founding Partner, Human Branding

Susan Irving

CMO, Kruger Products

Mitch Joel

Founder, Six Pixels Group

Alexandra Panousis

CEO, Carat and Chair, Dentsu Media Company, Carat Canada

