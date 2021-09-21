The BIG BRAINstorm: Preparing for a return to IRL
In the second installment of our expert series, pundits explore the impact of a staggered return to office, and how the behaviours around hybrid working and a shift in commute patterns will impact brand plans. They will also discuss how disruptive these alternating schedules may be to everything from media placement and marcom strategies, to retail and the path to purchase.