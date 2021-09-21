The BIG BRAINstorm: Relevance, reinvention and rejection
Some consumer shifts have been percolating for years while others surge to the surface seemingly overnight. How can brands future-proof ...
Some consumer shifts have been percolating for years while others surge to the surface seemingly overnight. How can brands future-proof to avoid being left behind the zeitgeist, and how can they strategize back into their customers’ lives if they fall short? In the third and final brainstorm, our experts delve into the changing values, attitudes, and priorities to map out potential pitfalls. They’ll share strategies for how brands can reinvent themselves after falling out of step with consumer tastes and trends.