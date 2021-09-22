CIBC refreshes its look to reflect a new purpose The branding is meant to better align with the mission and transformation the bank has undertaken in recent years.

CIBC is refreshing its brand with the launch of a new logo that better aligns with other transformational work the bank has been undertaking in recent years.

“Our new look connects directly to our powerful, unifying purpose of helping make our clients’ ambitions a reality, and reflects the bank we’ve become by investing in our capabilities and our client-focused culture,” said Victor Dodig, president and CEO of CIBC, in a release.

One major shift at CIBC has been to build out a North American platform for growth with an aggressive expansion into that market – particularly the U.S., where it has made a series of acquisitions in recent years including Chicago-based PrivateBank and wealth management firm Lowenhaupt Global Advisors. The bank bought a minority stake in Loop Capital earlier this year.

Closer to home, the bank also established a new, global headquarters in Toronto, CIBC Square, which is expected to house 15,000 of its employees by 2023.

In addition to these changes, CIBC has also been developing a more “client-centric culture,” Dodig said, with “a focus on the future for our stakeholders.”

The new brand iterates on the bank’s 1966 logo, which was created to celebrate the bank’s centennial anniversary. It evokes the chevrons prominent in that logo while introducing them in a more contemporary fashion and better “captures the bank we are today,” said Dodig.

The logo is launching on CIBC’s digital channels and in new advertising on Thursday, and will be rolled out across the bank’s products and locations over the next year.