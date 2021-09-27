Shortlist announced for the 2021 Strategy Awards This year's winners will be revealed on Oct. 5 during the virtual Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit.

By Lindsay Beaudoin



The time has arrived for the finalists of this year’s Strategy Awards, the very best strategic planning in advertising and marketing, to be revealed.

“As Canadians are known to be savvy marketers, my expectations were high and this year’s entrants did not disappoint. Given the double cohort, competition was exceptionally tough,” said Strategy Awards co-chair Valya Kruk, who is also the CSO at Tank. “The strategies that stood out built on a key insight that shifted perceptions, resonated culturally, and ultimately drove business results and brand growth.”

Kruk and fellow co-chair Sabrina Babooram, head of strategy at Media One Creative, were joined by a jury of 11 experts in Zoom rooms over the span of three days to award the top performers from this year’s submissions, narrowing it down to 60 campaigns on the shortlist.

The Strategy Awards were designed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada to recognize the insights and strategy behind campaign work. This year, the awards show introduced two new categories: B2B Strategies, reaching and influencing customers within the B2B space; and Branding Within Boundaries, positioning brands to stand out in a regulated category.

For a peek inside the judging process, the virtual Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit, taking place from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, will be hosting a free “Inside the Jury Room” session. For more information on the summit and to register for the event, please visit the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit website.

These campaigns are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers: