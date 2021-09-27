Shortlist announced for the 2021 Strategy Awards

This year's winners will be revealed on Oct. 5 during the virtual Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
2 hours ago

StrategyAwards.4C_logo

The time has arrived for the finalists of this year’s Strategy Awards, the very best strategic planning in advertising and marketing, to be revealed.

“As Canadians are known to be savvy marketers, my expectations were high and this year’s entrants did not disappoint. Given the double cohort, competition was exceptionally tough,” said Strategy Awards co-chair Valya Kruk, who is also the CSO at Tank. “The strategies that stood out built on a key insight that shifted perceptions, resonated culturally, and ultimately drove business results and brand growth.”

Kruk and fellow co-chair Sabrina Babooram, head of strategy at Media One Creative, were joined by a jury of 11 experts in Zoom rooms over the span of three days to award the top performers from this year’s submissions, narrowing it down to 60 campaigns on the shortlist.

The Strategy Awards were designed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada to recognize the insights and strategy behind campaign work. This year, the awards show introduced two new categories: B2B Strategies, reaching and influencing customers within the B2B space; and Branding Within Boundaries, positioning brands to stand out in a regulated category.

For a peek inside the judging process, the virtual Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit, taking place from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, will be hosting a free “Inside the Jury Room” session. For more information on the summit and to register for the event, please visit the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit website.

These campaigns are placed in alphabetical order and are by no means arranged by top performers:

Entry Name Client Agency / Company
#Oldfluencers MCE Cossette
A Billboard A Minute Metrolinx (GO Transit) BBDO Canada
Act Too Me Too FCB
ADCC All-Nighter Webathon Advertising & Design Club of Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Again Tangerine john st.
Art & Science The Flowr Corporation Zerotrillion
Big In Japan SingleCut Beersmiths Zulu Alpha Kilo
Budweiser Battle of the Grill AB InBev/Budweiser Anomaly
Cal for Cal Michelob Ultra FCB
Cards For All London Drugs Rethink
Catch the Scam HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
Courage is Beautiful Unilever (Dove) Ogilvy Canada
Dodge the Bullet Coalition for Gun Control Zulu Alpha Kilo
Donate Your Things, Give Somone a Job Goodwill/Renaissance Forsman & Bodenfors
Draw Ketchup Kraft Heinz Rethink
EFC Lunar New Year 2020 Egg Farmers of Canada Koo Multicultural (Division of Cossette)
Exhibit Zero General Motors Momentum Worldwide
Feeding Imagination Campbell Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Financial Fairness BMO FCB
Flight Light WestJet Rethink
Friends Wanted McDonald’s Canada Cossette
Greatest Outback Of All Time (G.O.O.A.T.) Subaru Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Halloween YWCA FCB
Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Kraft Heinz Canada Rethink
Hellmann’s vs. Virtual Food Waste Unilever Canada Ogilvy Canada
Hungry Hearts Hello Fresh Taxi
Indigo Lab Coat Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) Arrivals + Departures
Invest In Yourself PinkCherry.ca The Local Collective
It’s Not Weird Egg Farmers of Canada Cossette
Ketchup Puzzle Kraft Heinz Rethink
Loblaw National Kick Off 2020 Loblaw Companies Limited Mosaic North America
Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants To Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
Make It Canadian Molson Canadian Rethink
No Name advertising campaign Loblaw Companies Limited – no name john st.
Not For Lease Roncesvalles Village BIA The Local Collective
NUK 3am Club NUK Milestone Integrated Marketing
Operation Support Local Scotiabank Omnicom Media Group
Parkscapes Regent Park School of Music BBDO Canada
Penny Appeal Ramadan 2021 Penny Appeal Canada Creative Business Company
Pod Pack Vancouver Island Brewing One Twenty Three West
Premier. Paint without the pain. Canadian Tire Leo Burnett
Project Understood Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
Relax KFC Canada john st.
Seek More Canada Media Fund One Twenty Three West
Set the Tone Harry Rosen Zulu Alpha Kilo
SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation No Fixed Address
SickKids VS. This Is Why SickKids Foundation Cossette
Smells like Inequality Canadian Women’s Foundation taxi
Stage Your Driveway BMW FCB
Stick Together for Small Business Kraft Heinz Canada – Peanut Butter Rethink
TD Small Business Banking TD Bank Leo Burnett
That’s Genius Organigram BBDO Canada
The little brats Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Cossette
Twitter Birthday Plea Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
Unapologetically Human Multicultural Promotion Campaign Kruger Products Ethnicity Matters
Underplayed AB InBev/Bud Light Anomaly
Vacation Intervention Air Transat Omnicom Media Group
Won’t Wake The Baby Ads IKEA Rethink
World’s Oldest e-Sports Team HomeEquity Bank Zulu Alpha Kilo
You Do You & Pumpkin Spice KD Kraft Heinz Rethink

 

