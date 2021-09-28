The Garden and Edelman join SodaSteam’s agency roster The new creative and PR AORs previously worked on the Bubly flavour drop launch earlier this year.

PepsiCo Canada has awarded AOR assignments for the SodaStream brand in Canada to The Garden and Edelman Canada without a review after the agencies played a key role in a launch of a new line of flavours earlier this year.

The Garden will now lead strategy and creative for SodaStream Canada, while Edelman has won the PR and influencer marketing assignment.

Much of SodaStream’s previous Canadian marketing was handled internally or adapted from other markets. But, earlier this year, the pair of agencies were tapped to support a launch campaign for SodaStream’s collaboration with PepsiCo’s other sparkling water brand, Bubly, which saw Bubly spokesman Michael Buble dropping in on a virtual business meeting, fitness class and several other video conference calls to plug the new line of products.

The campaign helped drive the new line to become the most successful flavours in the category, according to PepsiCo, motivating it to retain the agencies on a more long-term basis.

“After working with the Garden and Edelman this year, it couldn’t be clearer that they’re the right partners to add to our marketing and communications bench,” said Kyle Millar, head of marketing for SodaStream Canada. With these assignments, the agencies join a roster that already includes OMD on media and Praxis on social media community management.

Edelman has already begun providing PR support for SodaStream, and both agencies will play a role in a campaign planned for this fall to promote five new SodaStream syrups from the Pepsi and 7Up brands to conicide with their October launch.