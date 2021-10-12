BlackCAN rebrands its mission supporting tomorrow’s leaders The organization wants to exemplify the guidance it gives rising Black candidates.

Black Voters Matter Canada is now known as BlackCAN, part of a new identity to empower Black political candidates and their communities across the country.

Working with Juniper Park\TBWA’s design division Le Parc, the organization’s new name (which stands for Black Civic Action Network) and look are meant to better communicate its mission to get more Black people involved in Canadian politics and uplift Black candidates at all levels of government.

The compass-style logo is meant to portray “guidance for our Black political stars,” as well as represent those stars themselves. Elements of the compass design are also used to highlight important statements and images in communications, merchandise and digital channels, while the wordmark uses a rounded, friendly looking typeface to portray the welcoming, progressive values BlackCAN aims to embody.

The new look is being debuted as several provincial and municipal elections in major urban centres are slated to take place in the year ahead.

This is the second project completed through Trampoline, Juniper Park\TBWA’s BIPOC incubator program, which aims to help BIPOC-owned small businesses with branding efforts. The first project was conducted earlier this year for Neale’s Sweet ‘n Nice ice cream. Trampoline also includes a paid internship program for BIPOC looking to enter the ad industry, with two participants having been hired full-time at the agency so far in 2021.