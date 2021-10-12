In Brief: Porter and Beau’s take off with a new beer Plus, Bauer modernizes with new brand logo and NABS expands its training program with support from Bell Let's Talk.

Porter and Beau’s launch co-branded beer

As it returns to the skies, Porter Airlines is working with its new beer partner Beau’s Brewing Co. to launch a new co-branded brew.

The porter-style beer, called the Porter Porter, will be among the selection of Beau’s beer available to passengers as part of the airline’s complimentary snack and refreshment service on all flights beginning today. It will also be available in select LCBO locations, The Beer Store and grocery outlets in Ontario, as well as grocery and dépanneurs in Quebec, later this month.

Porter Porter cans feature artwork collaboratively designed by Beau’s and Porter, featuring the airline’s graphic raccoon brand mascot.

Porter announced its partnership with Beau’s over the summer, with the craft brewer taking over from the airline’s previous beer provider Ace Hill.

Bauer debuts new “beacon” for progressive positioning

Historic hockey equipment brand Bauer has unveiled a new brand icon it says is the beginning of a new commitment to diversify the sport and modernize its own brand.

The new icon (seen above) replaces the stylized letter “B” the brand occasionally used as a logo in recent years. It will appear on new equipment, as well as a line of lifestyle apparel, and serves as “a beacon for our pursuit of inclusivity, and it marks the path of our new way forward,” says Mary-Kay Messier, VP of global marketing for Bauer Hockey.

Once one of the leading brands in hockey equipment, Bauer has seen a number of ownership changes since the 90s, and most recently was acquired by Peak Achievement Athletics (co-owned by Sagard Holdings and Fairfax Financial) after its previous owner filed for bankruptcy. It has also lost share to current market leader CCM, thanks to endorsements from some of the sport’s most popular players.

Now, the company says it is “modernizing the brand to an even more progressive position” in response to a recent survey of over 2,000 hockey families in five countries. It showed the majority of people believe that hockey offers benefits and values, but also that not everyone has the same access to the game or feels welcome within its culture.

The approach also builds on CSR efforts that have included investments to grow girls and women’s hockey, an equipment relief program for underserved communities and a recent partnership with Hockey Canada’s Future of Hockey Lab to create development programs to make the game more inclusive.

NABS gets support for Bell’s Let’s Talk fund

NABS is one of this year’s recipients of a $15,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund.

The grant will be used to support NABS’ Mental Health First Aid training and certification program, which is offered through the Mental Health Commission of Canada for people working in the media, marketing, and communications industry. NABS will be using the funding to add to the number of individuals trained through the program over the next 12 months.

Over 275 people at 75 organizations have been trained and certified through the program so far, helping with the increased stress levels faced in the ad industry even before the COVID-19 pandemic.