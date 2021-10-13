McDonald’s makes Monopoly more exciting by making it accessible A push behind the flagship contest reflects refreshed prizing and how digital gameplay methods match the new ways people order from QSRs.

McDonald’s is drumming up interest for this year’s Coast to Coast Monopoly contest by expanding the ways its customers can play – and how many things they can win.

In a spot created by Cossette promoting this year’s contest, yellow map markers – branded with contest participant logos such as DoorDash, Chevrolet, Polaris, HBC and SkipTheDishes – float over picnickers like balloons, showing that their “chance to win is on its way.”

The pins – which appear on contest packaging and digital gameplay interfaces – are meant to reinforce that Monopoly is available nationwide, and to allow Canadians to see the claimed prizes won across the country. Having them literally float into customers’ laps aims to show just how easy it is to both play and win.

“Our program goals are to enhance and personalize the guest experience for Canadians from coast to coast,” according to Rebecca Smart, director, brand strategy marketing for McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada.

This includes digitizing several elements to make it more convenient to play and accessible through the new ways customers purchase their meals, such as delivery through a partner apps or the McDonald’s app. To drive further adoption of the McDonald’s app, participants are automatically entered into a weekly $5,000 draw when they place a mobile order, scan their McDonald’s Rewards card or redeem an offer on the McDonald’s app.

But as always, two Monopoly game pieces can be found on specially marked McDonald’s food packaging, and Smart says the contest is available across a wide range of menu items from breakfast to lunch and dinner options, to satisfy as many people as possible.

For every seven game stamps entered, participants can also earn “Monopoly Rewards” by tracking their properties via the McDonald’s app or through the game website.

Beyond making new ways to play to match the new ways customers are ordering, the prizing approach has also been refresh. According to Smart, the brand has evolved the game to be truly focused on Canadians needs and has developed a prize pool that fits Canadians’ lifestyles.

That’s why the partner brands are heroed in the spot – Smart says its consumers appreciate having a variety of prizes they can win. “This adds to the excitement and gives Canadians even more reasons to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s foods – ensuring there truly is something for everyone.”

To bring the Monopoly contest to life, and to reflect its national nature, McDonald’s paid strategy includes a mix of traditional media and digital media to drive awareness.

For the second year running, McDonald’s is also inviting Canadians to share in its support of Ronald McDonald House Charities: participants in this year’s Monopoly game will again have a chance to win “$1,000 for you and $1,000 for” one of 34 Ronald McDonald House locations.

Coast to Coast Monopoly is running through Nov. 8 and includes paid media by OMD and prizing support by TMSW.