Calling all brands: New Establishment opens for entries Submissions for the program, which recognizes junior- and mid-level professionals who are pushing the industry forward, will be accepted until Nov. 17.





The New Establishment has returned with a call for the industry to nominate a superstar within their ranks or even at another company.

The program recognizes junior- and mid-level professionals who are pushing the Canadian communication industries forward, with the Brand category running in conjunction with Media for 2021.

Today, NE Brand entries are officially open for marketing professionals, with a deadline of Nov. 17.

You can nominate anyone – co-workers, rivals, bosses, employees or someone on your partnered agency team. Basically, anyone you think the industry should know about. Just make sure you can demonstrate their expertise in concrete terms (what tangible above-and-beyond steps did they take to push the business or industry forward?). And yes, you can nominate yourself.

We ask who they are and where they work (naturally) and the following information: How has your nominee made an impact at the agency and with clients, with accomplishments that can be clearly demonstrated with results? We’re looking for impacts that go above and beyond the job description, soaring beyond expectations. What are they doing that’s innovative? How are they demonstrating leadership, punching above their weight class and driving results?

Following the submission period, the nominees will be reviewed and selected by the Strategy and Media in Canada editorial teams, with the winners being featured in the Winter 2021/2022 print issue of Strategy magazine.

Read about last year’s NE Brand winners Amanda Horn and Teresa Blakney.