Jackman launches venture capital arm The business consultancy aims to combine early stage funding with its strategy, design and communications expertise.

Business management consultancy Jackman has launched a new practice to better deliver its service offering to early-stage companies.

The new firm, called Catapult Capital Partners, offers venture capital investments paired with Jackman’s expertise to help high-potential consumer brands “scale and succeed, faster,” said Joe Jackman, founder and CRO of the parent company. In addition to Series A funding, Catapult provides strategic, design, marketing communications and activation support for high-growth companies. Day-to-day operations for Catapult are being led by managing director Niraj Hansoti, who leads Catapault as its managing director.

“What we learned at Jackman, and are now expert at, is how to get large companies sharply focused and moving faster toward renewed relevance and growth,” he said. “Catapult has adapted this method to help smaller companies and their founders accelerate their vision and build businesses that come out of the gate faster, stronger and more fully formed.”

Among Catapult’s investment portfolio are companies Jackman has established partnerships with, including snack brand Neal Brothers, fashion brand Tilley and alkaline water brand Flow, which went public at the beginning of the year. New partnerships made under Catapult include healthy snack brand SimplyProtein and weight loss program Target100.