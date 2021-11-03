Steve Mykolyn and Nancy Vonk to co-host 2021 AOY This year's virtual gala, taking place on Nov. 10, will also see the return of the legendary agency showreels.

The Agency of the Year gala is back in semi-full swing.

Yes, missing this year is the cocktail reception, live stage and arena seating. However, the show must (and will) go on with a format that AOY-goers have come to know and love. Keeping with tradition, the show will have a dynamic duo presenting the awards, of which strategy has chosen industry vets Steve Mykolyn and Nancy Vonk to do the honours.

This year’s masters of ceremony will host the gala (from an undisclosed location) next week on Wednesday, November 10 at 4 p.m. ET. They will do a customary shout-out to each of the shortlisted shops, reveal the Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists, and share back-by-popular-demand showreels from the finalists in the Agency category.

The gala is free for anyone in the industry to attend. To get on the list and be sent an email with the link to the show, RSVP here. There will be no catch-up viewing after the event.

To see who is in the running for a coveted AOY plane this year, check out the Agency, Small, Digital, Media, Design and PR shortlists. And for last year’s winners, visit the awards program website here.