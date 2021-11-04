Hudson’s Bay uncovers the secrets of shopping from bed The retailer brought back Annie Murphy to show not just ease of its online marketplace, but the expanded and in-demand assortment.

The Bay is using the concept of shopping from one’s own bed to tap online shopping’s increasing prevalence, but also to provide consumers with some stress relief as they browse an expanded selection.

The Bay’s latest holiday campaign, “Bed Shopping,” once again features Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy. The actress is shown shopping in bed, when a portal into a brightly coloured retail world opens up above her dresser. Her bed then shuttles her through the space, wherein she meets other shoppers whose beds are taking them through a variety of products.

Allison Litzinger, VP of marketing, brand, customer and loyalty at The Bay, tells strategy that with the launch of its online marketplace earlier this year, the retailer got a new and expanded breadth of assortment as part of its positioning as a one-stop online holiday destination.

The assortment of offerings referenced in the ad include toys from SpinMaster’s Paw Patrol, fashion brand Free People’s hugely popular Ottoman Tunic and a Theragun therapeutic massager, as well as products from the pet, home, beauty, seasonal décor and electronic categories.



Litzinger adds that with online shopping more prevalent than ever, and with people finding the holiday shopping season particularly stressful, browsing a huge assortment from the comfort of one’s own bed was a perfect behaviour to tap into, as it shows how easy it can be to get all the best gifts for one’s whole list this season – and all from one place.

The return of Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, Litzinger adds, is because of the positive feedback the previous campaign garnered last year, what she chalks up to the actress’ Canadian roots, sense of humor and relatability.

In addition to an expanded assortment on its Marketplace, which brought over 2,500 new brands to its selection, the retailer is also offering new and extended services like faster delivery, free online returns and price matching. The Bay is also offering a new bilingual app, for both iOS and Android.

Versions of the “Bed Shopping” holiday spot will air across social, digital and both connected and conventional TV until Boxing Day. The campaign was developed by FCB in collaboration with The Bay, with media planning handled by Cossette Media.