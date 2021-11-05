Vision7′s agencies are now part of Plus Company Combined with We Are Social and Fuseproject, the new Quebec-based entity has 3,000 people in 12 countries.

The new entity created by the spin-off of Vision7 and other agencies from its former parent company finally has a name.

Plus Company is made up of the full slate of Vision7 agencies, which include integrated creative agencies Cossette, K72, Camp Jefferson and San Fransico-based Eleven; media agencies Cossette Media and Jungle; PR agencies Citizen Relations, Middle Child and The Narrative Group; performance marketing agencies All Inclusive Marketing and PathIQ; and specialist arms Gene Global (health), Impact Research, Magnet (tech and data) and Septième (production).

Those have been brought together with design and branding firm Fuseproject, social-led creative agency We Are Social and its sister creative agencies Socialize, Hello and Metta.

The combined group has over 3,000 employees and operates in 12 countries.

The change involves a similar group of companies to those that were part of the planned Blue Impact spin-off of international agencies owned by China’s BlueFocus, which was terminated before it could close in 2020, due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the advertising industry.

Following the termination of the deal, Quebec-based investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners stepped in and acquired the group of agencies from BlueFocus International in order to spin them off into a separate company.

In addition to building international reach and putting it in a stronger position for further expansion, CEO Brett Marchand told strategy at the time the deal was first announced that another key to the offering would be a centralized tech and data team working across agency groups on things like first-party data capture, analysis and segmentation, AI-enabled creative optimization and attribution modelling and analysis.

The utility of technology is cited as one of Plus’ values on its website, alongside creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, diversity through action and empowering its people.

Plus Company was officially incorporated on Sept. 1, and publicly debuted the new name and visual identity this week. Amid its international reach and plans for further global expansion, particularly in the U.S., the company – like Vision7 before it – is incorporated in Quebec and led by CEO Marchand.