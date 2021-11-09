Corner Office Shifts: Gore Mutual’s new marketing lead Plus, Novus' long-time leader retires and legal company Clio makes big additions to its leadership team.

Gore Mutual’s modernization plan now includes new marketing leader

Insurance company Gore Mutual has hired Julia Carr as its new VP of marketing.

In the new role, Carr assumes leadership over all marketing and strategic initiatives. She is coming off of nine years at RSA Canada, most recently as its VP of marketing.

Previous chief marketing and distribution officer Paul Jackson moved into the company’s COO role in March 2020 following the retirement of president and CEO Heidi Sevcik. In May 2021, VP of distribution Lori Bader had marketing duties added to her remit, but with Carr’s hiring, will be turning focus back to leading broker distribution and managing key national relationships.

Though the Cambridge-based insurer is over 180 years old, it commands less than 1% of the property and casualty market in Canada. But the company aims to be one of the top ten insurers in Canada, and has made a $50 million investment into talent and technology, increasing its employee base by 200 new employees over the last three years and creating a new operating model for some of its auto insurance lines that use Amazon Connect to accelerate the claims process.

Clio adds four to its c-suite

Legal software company Clio has made four c-suite appointments to help it realize its future plans and expansion goals.

Among the appointments is new chief marketing officer Reagan Attle. Attle joined the company four years ago as VP of marketing, coming off 10 years at software company Active Networks, and in that time has grown her team to 70 people while also leading go-to-market strategies for Clio funding rounds, products and acquisitions. As CMO, Attle is tasked with driving growth across Clio’s revenue lines, leading demand generation, running both product and partner marketing, digital strategy, brand development and corporate communications.

The other additions are former Uber for Business head Ronnie Gurion as chief operating officer, Sarah Bettencourt as chief people officer and the promotion of VP of engineering Jonathan Watson to chief technology officer.

The new leadership team will be helping Clio respond to the uptake in legal technology it has seen over the last year; already offering products for practice management, client intake, client relationships, online payments and electronic document filing, Clio plans to add further to its offering. It also sees opportunities in further international expansion: based in Vancouver, the company has a Dublin office that handles its international business and has grown by 40% over the last 12 months.

Novus’ president retires

Vancouver-based telco Novus Entertainment has announced that co-president and chief legal officer Donna Robertson retired from her post, effective last week.

Robertson had been with Novus since 1999, when the former lawyer joined co-president and CFO Doug Holman at the helm of the home phone, internet and TV provider as it aimed to create more competition in the Vancouver market. Over the last 22 years, Novus has become the largest independent provider in Metro Vancouver.

Chris Marett, who was hired last year after Holman announced his own retirement, will now be assuming full leadership of the company as CEO.