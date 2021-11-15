2021 New Establishment deadline approaches The industry has until Wednesday to nominate a brand marketing superstar within their ranks or at another company.

There is only a few days to submit to The New Establishment before entries close on Wednesday November 17.

The program recognizes junior- and mid-level professionals who are pushing the Canadian communication industries forward, with the Brand category running in conjunction with Media for 2021.

You can nominate anyone within a marketing department at a brand – including co-workers, rivals, bosses, employees or someone at a different company. Basically, anyone you think the industry should know about. Just make sure you can demonstrate their expertise in concrete terms (what tangible above-and-beyond steps did they take to push the business or industry forward?). And yes, you can nominate yourself.

We ask who they are and where they work (naturally) and the following information: How has your nominee made an impact at the agency and with clients, with accomplishments that can be clearly demonstrated with results? We’re looking for impacts that go above and beyond the job description, soaring beyond expectations. What are they doing that’s innovative? How are they demonstrating leadership, punching above their weight class and driving results?

Following the submission period, the nominees will be reviewed and selected by the Strategy and Media in Canada editorial teams, with the winners being featured in the Winter 2021/2022 print issue of strategy magazine.

