Cossette names a second ECD in Quebec Anne-Claude Chénier will co-lead the creative team with Louis-Philippe Tremblay to bolster local leadership amid growth.

Cossette is implementing a co-leadership model to oversee its creative team in Quebec, naming a second ECD to help it manage growth.

Anne-Claude Chénier, who has worked at the agency for more than two decades, has been named to the role. In the position, she will work alongside fellow ECD Louis-Philippe Tremblay, who was hired by the agency in fall 2020.

Chénier had previously been VP of creative advertising, a role she was promoted into nearly four years ago as part of a restructuring of the agency’s creative department. In that capacity, she worked as part of a collective of five VPs that oversaw different disciplines within the agency’s creative team. When Tremblay was hired, he was tasked with overseeing that collective, but now will lead it alongside Chénier. The duo has been tasked with shaping the agency’s creative vision and conceiving resonant creative, both within Canada and abroad.

“We believe in maintaining close leadership for our teams and clients,” says Louis Duchesne, president of Cossette Quebec and East. “With our creative community in Québec experiencing rapid growth, this co-leadership model will allow our teams to benefit from better support, and take advantage of an active participation of our most senior experts in their projects. It will also provide a greater voice to our creative community within the leadership team.”

Chénier has worked on brands including Loto-Quebec, Vachon, Takis, McDonald’s Canada, Amnesty International, the SAQ, Super C and the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

She says that her appointment and the new model “sends a clear message about the importance of creativity at Cossette.”

“Our team is stronger than ever, and we’ve got amazing clients for whom we can find fresh creative brand solutions for complex issues,” she adds.

In March, the agency promoted another long-time staffer to lead its strategy department.

Featured image by Mathieu Fortin – L’Éloi.