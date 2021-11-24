How Lactalis made drinkable yogurt appeal to parents According to the CGP, Iögo Nanö's practical size and sugar content is resonating with its target during back to school.

Lactalis brought its kid-friendly drinkable yogurt brand Iögo Nanö to life at shelf during back-to-school with a sense of fun and playfulness that appeals to kids and low sugar content that appeals to their parents.

Lactalis, whose yogurt portfolio also includes Siggi’s, Astro, and the drinkable format Stonyfield, deployed ad-shelf blades and $1 dollar off coupons as part of a national activation displayed in Loblaws, Metro and Sobeys stores, part of a campaign that just wrapped up.

According to Marjorie Houle, marketing director for the Iögo and Olympic yogurt brand at Lactalis Canada, the key shopper message was the “40% less sugar” thought bubble appearing over the cartoonish fruits that appear on Iögo Nano packaging.

“Sugar claims are top considerations by parents when buying kids yogurt,” she says, adding that the brand is targeting parents aged between 25 and 45 years old.

“Having a shopper program in place, particularly during the back-to-school period, helps the brand remind parents that Iögo Nanö is a great and healthy option to make their lives easier,” Houle says.

On pack, the sugar content value proposition comes to life with large green circular call out, which stands out against the red packaging. It also highlights “spill proof” properties prominently on containers, and shopper materials prominently displayed the opportunity for parents to save on their purchases.

But functional benefits alone are not enough to drive trial, the CPG also used a cutesy yogurt rocket and offer both kids and parents a source of imagination on the blades. That built on a digital campaign the brand ran throughout the summer, positioning it around child-like, playful creative featuring a yogurt rocket ship and a child counting down its launch.

The shopper collateral was handled by Neptune.

The 93ml format, which comes in a pack of six, has been doing well since launch and through the campaign period, Houle says. It’s just the right size and shape for young kids, she says, so they can hold the bottle easily on their own and the spill-proof cap ensures that it’s mess-free.

She tells strategy Nanö is highly important for Iögo and Lactalis, as it allows the company to offer healthy snacking options for parents and caregivers.

While Lactalis is seeing a trend toward large packaging in adult format, particularly during lockdowns and a diminished need for individual sizes diminished, with the return to normalcy and a reopening of schools, “the practical snacking format offered by Iögo Nanö is very much in demand,” according to Houle.

Lactalis wrapped up the campaign last week with an activation on flyer apps Reebee and Flipp promoting a range of its products through different Loblaw banners, as well as Foodland. On Flipp, it offered deals over the same period at Foodland and Loblaw.

nept